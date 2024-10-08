‘Tell me you didn’t grow up in the 70s and 80s’: Shopper was ‘today years old’ when she found out secret trick to shopping carts

A woman revealed that she was “today years old” when she discovered a neat trick to supermarket shopping carts.

The video comes from Stevi & Becca (@age_gap_lesbians0), who usually post content about their relationship. Fans of the couple know that the two met online when Stevi was 17 and Becca was 49, and the two have been practically inseparable ever since.

In their recent video, one of the content creators stands in front of a shopping cart and shows audiences a neat trick that she just learned.

The text overlay explains that the TikToker “was today years old when…” she discovered this new piece of information.

“So all this time I have no idea,” she says as she lifts the front barrier. It unlocks and she places it so it’s lying flat, allowing her to slide groceries in and out of the cart with much greater ease.

“What,” the TikToker says in disbelief.

Shoppers have strong opinions about shopping carts and their designs. A few of them have even shared their thoughts on social media. One mom and Target shopper recently called out the company for its newly redesigned shopping carts, which she said were not toddler-friendly. Another mom also complained that the carts were too big and difficult to maneuver through the aisles.

Most viewers knew this shopping cart trick

Stevi and Becca’s video received 20,400 views. But unlike the TikTokers, most viewers were already aware that shopping carts could be modified in this way.

Many informed the TikTokers that while most shopping carts today do not have movable sides, this was a common feature in the past.

“These are old school shopping carts have not seen those in years,” said one person.

“Those are tall carts from 1970’s, so cashiers could slide off cart,” another explained.

“Tell me you didn’t grow up in the 70s and 80s,” someone else laughed.

“Becca was born in 75,” the creators responded.

But the shopping cart reveal also dazzled a fair number of users.

“You got to be kidding me. All those years being picked up,” one person said.

“Not me going to the store just to try it out lol,” wrote another.

“Well I be damn, I will be trying this and dueting you,” echoed a third.

Someone wanted to know if they could find a similar shopping cart at other stores.

“Does it work at Sam’s club also?” they asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Stevi & Becca via Instagram direct message for further comment.

