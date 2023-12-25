‘They’re going to start asking me to clean’: Shopper says she had to remove own security tags at self-checkout, questions how stores are going to put customers to work next

TikTok users are divided after a Bershka shopper complains about removing her own security tags at self-checkout.

TikTok user Samz (@yourfavesamz) captured the end of a recent trip to the retailer Bershka. The camera shows Samz at the self-checkout removing the security tags from an item of clothing. “Since when did we have to start removing security tags off the clothes please,” Samz writes in the video’s text overlay. “they’re going to start asking me to clean the shop floor before I leave too smh.”

The video has amassed more than 1.1 million views as of Sunday evening. In the comments, some viewers agreed modern retailers ask too much of shoppers. Other customers pointed out the self-checkout lane is a convenience and not Samz’s only option.

“It’s giving ‘Enjoy your shift!’ ‘You too!’” wrote one user.

“Did you atleast tip yourself for your service?” another user joked.

One user wrote, “next they finna tell you to restock the shelves if you take one of the last items.”

“Bershka even texted me to ask if I can work extra on Sunday,” joked another user.

One user said, “maybe because you chose to do express lane and there will not be a cashier to do your stuff? Idk just a theory tho.”

A Bershka cashier weighed in. “I work at Bershka, you’re at a self checkout, the way the items are ‘scanned’ is by removing the tag,” they wrote.

One shopper said, “I loved the self serve at Zara tbh.”

A second user said they prefer to not speak to a cashier. “as someone with anxiety i love this,” they wrote.

Not all users are fans of self-checkout while clothes shopping. One Zara shopper agreed it feels too much like work. Additionally, some shoppers experience difficulty when attempting to remove the tags. One woman even got herself physically stuck at a self-checkout.

However, more companies are implementing this Radio Frequency Identification (or RFID) technology as a way of streamlining the shopping experience. A chip inside the tag on the clothing item contains product information and cost.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samz via TikTok direct message and Bershka via website contact form for comment.