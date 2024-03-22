‘I better start checking mine to make sure I’m getting my full bottle’: Worker catches shopper filling up laundry detergent with another container

A shopper was caught on camera filling up a bottle of laundry detergent from another container.

However, many defended her actions.

The viral TikTok was shared by Rodrigo Ortiz (@rodrigoortiz912) and has amassed over 24.9 million views and more than 344,000 likes.

It appears to be a recording of security footage in a store.

In the footage, a shopper stands in a store’s detergent aisle with another woman. She takes a bottle of laundry detergent from a shelf, sniffs it, and offers a whiff to the other woman. The shopper puts that bottle down and picks up another. She opens and sniffs that detergent, then leaves the bottle cap off.

The shopper then grabs another bottle of detergent, opens it, and pours some of its contents into the first bottle.

Satisfied that the bottle is full, she leaves the aisle with it.

In the comments section, many believed the woman’s actions were not wrong. They justified her behavior with arguments about the bad economy and corporations taking advantage of consumers.

“Who’s stealing from who the person filling up the container or the company not filling up the container?” user John D88 wrote.

“With these prices you have to get your money worth,” user Maria agreed.

“Support it,” another viewer added. “Today everything is more expensive than before for a lower quality or quantity product. Sometimes both.”

One commenter even admitted to doing the same during a shopping trip.

“I did that last week,” user SoniaReyes said. “N when I pay for it the cashier lady said, ‘wow it feels heavy.’ I told her you have to get the ones way on the back of the shelf.”

However, some viewers called out the behavior and thought it was wrong.

“You are paying for the indicated ounces on the label not for how much the container can possibly hold,” user ElwoodPDowd74 said.

“You never pay for a ‘full bottle’ you pay for the ounces they pour in and have labeled,” another viewer echoed.

“One of the reason check all your products,” Miacruz said. “Some people don’t have respect.”

