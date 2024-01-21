‘I’m officially done with AfterPay’: Shopper calls Afterpay a ‘dangerous trap’ after she had to make a payment of $700—and still ended up owing

A content creator went viral on TikTok after warning viewers against using AfterPay. The shopper said she made a $700 payment and still hasn’t finished paying off debt accumulated from Christmas.

“Y’all, I’m officially done with AfterPay,” said @lovingspirits0, who recorded the video from her car. As of Sunday morning, her clip had amassed over 664,100 views.

“I was sick last night when I had to pay all that sh*t back,” she said. The content creator said she made a single payment of $700, which she initially planned on using for car repairs. She estimated that she likely still owes another $700 back, too.

“I think I got, like, another $700 to go, but it’s not going to be as much this next pay period,” @lovingspirits0 said. Then she warned viewers: “AfterPay can be a dangerous trap.”

AfterPay allows shoppers to buy the items they want and to pay them off in small increments. While there are no interest charges, experts warn that online layaway plans like AfterPay can negatively affect users’ credit scores.

The TikToker said she found herself in debt after Christmas because she put “everything” on AfterPay.

“AfterPay, if y’all are watching, I’m done with y’all,” she said. “I don’t care how many emails or promotions y’all send me. I am officially done.”

AfterPay has rather strict guidelines when it comes to repayment. According to its website, AfterPay charges a capped late fee of 25% for orders under $40. For anything more expensive, “an initial $10 partial late fee will apply, and a further partial late fee (of up to $7) will also apply if the payment remains unpaid seven days after the due date.”

It wasn’t immediately clear from @lovingspirits0’s video how much she initially owed or whether she was charged any late fees. Still, she warned viewers against using AfterPay for large purchases as she did. “Please don’t be like me, y’all,” @lovingspirits0 pleaded.

In the comments, viewers affirmed the shoppers’ claim that AfterPay can be dangerous if used frivolously.

“Afterpay is like an addiction always sending them damn notifications with sales,” one user said.

“That no money down gets me everytime,” another shared.

Others shared horror stories of how much they owe AfterPay, or similar loan payment apps such as Klarna or Affirm.

“Girl Klarna blocked me from using them cause I owed $190,” one viewer wrote.

“I have $600 left to pay off on Afterpay and like $400 on another one,” another said.

“I just charged $1600 on my Afterpay,” a third user added. “Vacation will be great tho!”

