‘Them lying in the comments’: Woman says outfit from clothing brand who does ‘all their designs in-house’ had a SHEIN tag. She can’t believe how much she paid for it

Jaded London is a popular English-based streetwear brand established in 2013 and has recently found itself at the center of a dupes controversy. Consumers have purportedly found similar or downright identical offerings that the clothing company sells by budget manufacturer SHEIN.

However, TikToker Emma Silverman (@emmasilverman4) doesn’t believe that SHEIN is making Jaded London dupes at all. That Jaded London is the dupe and that the company directly sources its clothing from SHEIN.

She shared her shock at this speculative discovery in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 775,000 views as of Saturday. In the video, she showed off a Jaded London top she dropped $83 on, only to see that it carried two labels: One from Jaded London and another from SHEIN.

“Imagine my surprise when I was hanging up my set my $180 set, I love this outfit, wore it for my 21st birthday…just found out it was from SHEIN. It’s from SHEIN,” she says before showing off the label to the camera.

“Jaded London oh cute tag,” she says before flipping the outfit around and showing off the opposite side of the blouse, which shows a SHEIN tag.

“I bought this from the d*mn website,” she continues. “I was waiting and waiting it was out of stock, and I was like yes it’s in stock, my size. I could have bought it on SHEIN for probably like $10. This is so annoying.”

She crumples up the top she purchased, saying, “Can someone explain this to me cause I’m so confused.”

Viewers who saw Silverman’s video replied that seeing her SHEIN revelation ultimately connected a lot of dots in their heads that they were already forming.

“Just saw a video of a girl doing Jaded London dupes from SHEIN and now it makes sense why everything is identical,” one wrote.

Someone else still believed, however, that the Jaded London top was authentic, writing, “Only thing that makes sense is that someone bought the shein one & the jaded London one and returned the shein one to jaded London.”

Another TikToker previously outed how a re-branded sweater on Amazon was not only the same one from SHEIN, but that the one she bought directly from SHEIN also appeared to be of a slightly better quality.

Viewers also expressed their shock and disappointment upon seeing the double label duty on her top. “My jaw is on the floor,” one said.

Someone else penned, “That’s actually crazy”

Another said, “Email them . now.”

But it seems that the virality of the video caught the attention of the brand, as Jaded London left several comments under Silverman’s video telling her to get in contact with them.

“We are in contact with Emma and it is being dealt with,” one of their comments read. “Again, we have zero idea how it could possibly have that tag – Shein is not a manufacturer it is a shop face and we have no association with it.”

“All ‘similar’ designs featured on Shein and sites alike are copies of our existing designs, not the other way around,” they wrote. “We are looking into how this has possibly happened as we speak.”

One of their last comments read, “We are just as confused.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to SHEIN and Jaded London via email and Silverman via TikTok comment.

