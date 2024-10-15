‘This why I don’t read the back’: Customer finds out what’s really in Cacique beef chorizo, issues warning

One customer raised her eyebrows after discovering two ingredients in a common brand of beef chorizo.

Food companies often use scientific names that—intentionally or not—disguise what’s really in the food. This arguably makes consumers less likely to read the label. If they used common terminology, perhaps more would think twice before digging in.

Cacique beef chorizo does not hide what’s inside. The label clearly states what it contains.

It’s up to the consumer to decide whether they want to dig in.

In the video, creator Adriana (@adrianaalayaaa_) reveals that the first ingredient listed on a package of Cacique beef chorizo is cow salivary glands and the second is cow lymph nodes.

What is chorizo?

Beef chorizo is a sausage mix that is chopped up with paprika and garlic seasoning. The mix primarily comes from the shoulder and belly of the cow. Chorizo typically includes the lowest cuts of the meat, such as salivary glands, lymph nodes, snouts, and lips.

In addition to salivary glands and lymph nodes, Cacique beef chorizo’s ingredients include fat, chorizo seasoning (paprika, salt, spices, mustard, garlic powder), beef, vinegar, soy grits, and sodium nitrite.

Adriana didn’t take issue with any of those ingredients, just the salivary glands and lymph nodes in Cacique beef chorizo.

She was so disgusted by the ingredients in Cacique beef chorizo, she captioned the video “they wanna kill us!!”

“Be sure y’all read the ingredients before you leave the store,” she added.

Using everything but the moo

The salivary glands are located on cows’ tongues. The saliva they produce supports the cow’s digestion, eating, and general mouth hygiene.

Lymph nodes are a part of the cows’ immune system that assist in fighting infection and disease.

Chorizo is known for being the leftovers of meat cuts. Still, it’s not the prettiest visual to think about eating the cow’s kidneys, mouths, snouts, and lips, though it is less wasteful.

“That’s so nasty; they trying to take us out, y’all,” Adriana said in the TikTok.

There’s no evidence that eating cows’ organs and glands will harm you.

What did viewers think?

Adriana’s video inspired hundreds of reactions. As of this writing, it’s closing in on 1 million views.

“This why I don’t read the back. I just eat,” one observer joked.

“What did we think chorizo was this whole time?” another wondered

“In Spain we make chorizo out of horse meat same way! We eat everything.” a third commented.

Cacique did not immediately respond to an inquiry submitted via the company’s website.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Adriana for a statement via TikTok messenger, Instagram messenger, and posted a comment on the video. It’s unknown whether she’ll eat Cacique beef chorizo again.

