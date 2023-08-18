‘I just start clearing the table’: Server calls out customers who take forever to pay once they get the bill

When out to eat, sometimes servers and waitstaff are subtle about tables of customers who are hanging out a little too long in their section. One server is calling out customers who take forever to finally pay once they receive their bills.

In a video posted to TikTok by @colexxn that has drawn over 278,000 views as of Friday, she jokes about what she does when her customers are taking longer than she would like to pay their bills. In the video, she shows herself walking past a table multiple times, eyeing the bill on the table.

“Pov: you see me making my rounds to see if ur ready 2 pay,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Several commenters shared that they experienced some awkwardness when waiting on customers to settle their bills.

“It’s awkward because you don’t want to seem like you are kicking them out but also don’t want them waiting for you to come get their payment,” one commenter wrote.

“People who hesitate to pay make it so awkward,” another user echoed.

“Sometimes I truly can’t tell if there is a card and then the table is like um excuse me we are ready and I’m like damnit I’m sorry I couldn’t see it,” a viewer wrote.

Some customers shared that they appreciated servers who were proactive about getting payment from them after they are given the bill.

“Thank u bc sometimes I sit there forever WITH MY CARD OUT and they never even come,” one commenter wrote.

“No please i’m the type that right after everyone is done i want the check and typically i can never find my waitress until 5-10 minutes later,” another user said.

“As for me I ask for the bill when I get my food so I can get out of there asap,” another shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @colexxn via Instagram direct message regarding the video.