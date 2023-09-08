‘I dont understand why shoes arent covered by the workplace’: Servers have to staple torn shoes back together since payday is ‘still a week away’

A viral TikTok video posted by local waitress and server Tiffany Elise (@tiffanyelsie.e1) showcases her co-workers stapling their torn shoes back together.

Tiffany’s video has a text overlay that reads, “Restaurant staff when their shoes start letting go and payday is still a week away.”

The TikToker’s fellow servers are seen in the video gluing and stapling their beat-up work shoes, all in hopes of holding on until they can get paid.

The TikTok video has grossed over 248,300 views and 14,000 likes as of Friday.

Tiffany encourages her fellow servers in her caption, writing, “Hang in there guys, we’re gonna get through this!” adding the hashtags #neverbackdown #payday #restaurantlife #nevergiveup.

The restaurant industry has undergone a lot of changes over the last few years. From cutting down staff to food and supplies surcharges due to inflation, there is now tipping discourse added to the mix.

Although Tiffany doesn’t mention her restaurant’s name, many viewers questioned why the restaurant employer doesn’t provide shoes for their staff as part of the required uniform, while others wondered about the durability of these particular shoes.

“I don’t understand why shoes aren’t covered by the workplace,” remarked a viewer.

“I had a customer buy me new shoes ’cause she hated the duct tape,” another user commented.

“I don’t understand why they haven’t made shoes durable enough yet for these kinds of jobs I’ve gone through too many pairs at a grocery store,” stated one viewer.

Restaurant industry workers and owners have gone through many challenging times, and as a result, TikTok has become a creative outlet for servers to share their daily work challenges.

For instance, one Panera Bread worker says she was promoted to a manager salary so the company wouldn’t have to pay her hourly wage of overtime, and showcased how major companies cut corners when it comes to paid wages of their staff.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tiffany Elise ( (@tiffanyelsie.e1) via TikTok comment.