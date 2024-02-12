‘So you’re just gonna be in here for free?’: Server slams customers who stay to watch the Super Bowl without ordering anything

Super Bowl fans’ entitled behavior outraged a server who slammed customers for sitting around to watch the game without ordering anything for hours.

In a viral TikTok video with over 1 million views and captioned “BE GOOD TO YOUR WAITSTAFF TODAY,” TikTok user Syd (@poorandhungry) performed a skit to spread awareness about people who take advantage of restaurants and servers during Super Bowl games.

“Thanks for coming in on Super Bowl Sunday, what can I get for ya?” she began in the clip.

She responded to the question pretending to be a customer at her restaurant.

“Do you have any specials or themed drinks or themed appetizers?” the customer asked.

When the server informed the customer that there were no specials on food or drinks, the questions kept coming.

“Are you doing any pitchers or buckets, anything like that because it’s the Super Bowl?” the customer pressed on.

This prompted a more in-depth response from the server about the hardship restaurants endure while hosting guests for the Super Bowl.

“Super Bowls are actually kind of rough for some kind of restaurants,” the server said. “We get about the same amount of volume, however, people don’t leave for six hours.”

The server continued to explain that the lack of customer turnover negatively impacts how much the restaurant and its workers make on that day. That didn’t stop the customer from refusing to make a purchase.

“I think we’re just gonna have a round of waters to start,” she responded.

Dumbfounded, the server realized the patron had no intention of purchasing anything.

“Cool, so you’re just gonna be in here for free for the next hour,” the waiter concluded.

In the comments section, other TikTokers acknowledged the harmful behavior and the impact it can have on restaurants.

“Literally about to go work a double shift today at a restaurant and I’m DREADING it cause I know it’s gonna be this,” user Samantha.Vonglahn commented.

“My husband’s old restaurant would close on Super Bowl Sunday for this reason,” one user wrote.

“A bar I worked at straight up we told people they had to order something or get out immediately because of the volume,” user Moog wrote. “No freee cable!!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to TikTok user @poorandhungry via comment for more information.