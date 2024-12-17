‘Did you see the suggested gratuity?’: Woman says she overtips when she eats out. Then she reveals the real reason she does it

Tipping has become a contentious topic lately, especially as United States consumers report being asked to tip for services where tipping isn’t traditionally expected.

For instance, one TikToker shared they were prompted to tip after buying a bottle of water at a self-checkout. Another recounted being asked for a tip by a robot server. Similarly, a third user revealed she couldn’t complete her purchase of frozen yogurt at a self-service shop without being prompted to leave a tip.

If there’s one thing tipping aspect most people agree on, it’s that one should always tip a server.

In a recent video, a server explained why she always opts to overtips whenever she dines out.

Why does the server choose to overtip?

In a TikTok video that has racked up over 538,300 views, Joi Cymone (@missjoi._), a server herself, shared a debate with her family over tipping after a pricey dinner.

“So, I’m a waitress; I’m a server,” Cymone begins, explaining that she and her family recently dined at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. “The bill was like $600, OK? After the discount.”

However, things got contentious when it came time to tip.

“My uncle is literally trying to take the tip,” she recalls.

According to Cymone, her family wanted to leave just $50. “I was like, ‘Y’all, I’m a server. Please, you need to tip people when you go out to dinner.’” Despite her urging, they insisted that “$50 is cool.”

But Cymone wasn’t having it. “No,” she said to her family. “Did you see the bill? Did you see the suggested gratuity amount?”

She pointed out that 20 percent would have been around $183 to $188. Cymone said she aimed to leave $200 instead.

“I overtip because people generally assume that Black people don’t tip … and that Black people tip low,” she explains.

As a server herself, Cymone expressed her commitment to tipping generously.

“I’m saying this as a server who has worked for many years,” she explains. “I just overcompensate when it comes to tipping because I know what it’s like.”

What is the suggested tipping amount?

According to Bankrate, about 11% of U.S. adults are unsure about tipping etiquette, including who to tip and how much.

While the general guideline remains tipping 15-20% at sit-down restaurants, inflation and rising costs have led to slight increases in expectations. The blog suggests tipping at least 18% of the pretax bill, with additional amounts based on the quality of service.

However, it also notes that customers shouldn’t feel obligated to tip at fast-food chains, counter-service establishments, or for take-out orders.

In the comments section, some users agreed with Cymone, while others found the tipping amount unacceptable.

“Not to mention the server doesn’t keep the whole tip because we have to tip out the bartender, dish, bussers etc!!!” added one user. “LEAVE A GOOD TIP”

“Girl… idc about none of that they get what I give them,” wrote another. “They don’t like low tips? Go get another job.”

“$50 tip on a $600 check is like getting $5 from a $30-50 check!!!” exclaimed a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Joi Cymone via email and Instagram direct message for comment.

