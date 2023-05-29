‘Diet Coke drinkers every time’: Server calls out customers who don’t let servers finish their ‘server greet’

In 2015, a study in the journal Neurology found that being a server is one of the most stressful jobs in the world, surpassing heart surgeons, architects, and a host of other professions.

For those who haven’t worked in the service industry, this finding may come as a bit of a surprise. But for those who have been a server at one point or another, the on-the-job stress is well-known and all too real.

On TikTok, servers have shared stories of rude customers, eaters who overstay and undertip, and guests who create an oppressive environment for the restaurant’s staff—each one another indication of the many issues servers must face while on the clock.

While some of these issues are minor, they can still be an annoyance when they occur day after day. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing one of these customer behaviors to the platform.

In a video with over 84,000 views, TikTok user and former server Karen (@karen.deanda) calls out customers who “[interrupt] during your server greet.”

The video shows Karen beginning her introduction, then getting interrupted by two people ordering Diet Cokes. Karen then walks away, defeated.

In the comments, users added to Karen’s video, with many offering their own perspectives on the behavior demonstrated in the video.

“Diet Coke drinkers every time,” wrote one user.

“And then they’ll catch an attitude like ‘What did you say your name was?’” added another.

“I feel this! I hate when people do that!” exclaimed a third. “Then immediately when I get back they ask what the special is today, like maybe if you would’ve been patient you’d already know this instead of looking at me like I don’t know how to do my job because I couldn’t tell you yet.”

Others offered their own responses to customer interruptions.

“‘What was your name?’ ‘Oh you didn’t let me get that far! It’s …’ asserts dominance and makes them feel bad,” suggested a commenter.

“nope i always cut them off right back and say it all over again,” claimed a second.

“As a barista I also immediately stop talking,” noted a further TikToker. “if we just gonna order and not be nice Imma do the same.”

