‘I don’t really know if I got fired’: Manager takes server off the schedule for next week and says ‘we’re done’ in their 1:1 meeting

A server shared a tense meeting she had with her restaurant manager in a trending clip that’s accrued more than 45,000 views online.

TikTok creator @gingerbratz uploaded a video where she recounted a conversation she had with her supervisor following a busy shift where she wasn’t able to attend to a table in her section.

Based on the story, it would appear the people at the table in question left the restaurant after becoming upset, which then prompted a discussion with her boss.

When they did meet, she said that her boss told her “We’re done,” and slammed his laptop, insinuating she was fired after not addressing a table in her section.

“Is that like illegal?” @gingerbratz asks.

At the end of the clip, she says she didn’t understand if she was fired or not, and questioned the legality of the situation, speculating that because her boss removed her from the following week’s shifts she was no longer employed.

She went on to question the manner in which her boss spoke to her, suggesting that he would prefer she quit instead of outright firing her. The Daily Dot reached out to @gingerbratz via TikTok comment.

“I think I just got fired from my serving job but like I don’t really know if I got fired or not,” she said.

Generally speaking, employees who are fired or laid off are eligible to receive unemployment benefits, and it’s believed that if one quits a position that this disqualifies them from securing those benefits. While this isn’t necessarily always the case, it’s understood that being fired will usually result in a higher chance of attaining unemployment benefits than if you outright quit.

One commenter suggested that she look up her state’s local laws to see what could be done about the predicament she found herself in: “It depends on the state but giving you no hours is a forceful resignment and you can qualify for unemployment.”

Another said: “Sounds illegal. But more importantly, your hair looks GORGEOUS”

Someone else recommended that she try to get a written correspondence trail established in the event she would need to prove what happened for legal reasons: “Email him with questions, all of them. Professional af. Match and beat him. You’ve got the queen piece.”