‘Can we put it on your card?’: Server tells birthday party of 15 people the bill can only be split 2 ways. It’s $3,500

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after explaining why he didn’t split the check at a birthday dinner.

In a video with over 2.1 million views as of Friday, TikTok user @kingmeel93 shares his side of the story. According to the TikToker, he was invited to the birthday dinner of a friend’s friend. He arrived and made himself comfortable—however, he immediately noticed that others were getting a little more comfortable than him.

“I started noticing people’s orders,” he explains. “They was ordering two and three appetizers, three and four drinks, the best, biggest T-bone steaks with the gold on it…and truffle fries.”

The TikToker says he put it in the back of his mind until the end of the night approached. While on his way to the bathroom later in the evening, he says he decided to close out his portion of the bill and add a tip for his meal.

When the TikToker returned to the table, the waiter was present and was telling the group that the bill could only be split two ways. This immediately caused chaos amongst the large birthday crowd, he says, as no one wanted to put their card down to take care of the bill.

“It was over $3,500,” the TikToker states. The TikToker notes that his portion of the bill was around $115.

Seeing that the group was not figuring out the bill, and knowing that the situation was about to get worse, the TikToker says he decided to excuse himself, leading to an outcry from the group. Before the TikToker could respond, the waiter jumped in and vouched for him, saying he had already paid his bill.

After the TikToker arrived home, he says he received a message from his friend accusing him of engaging in rude behavior.

“I texted her back a simple IDC (I don’t care),” the TikToker states.

In the comments section, users said that the TikToker was in the right for doing what he did.

“I would have been mad that you didnt pull me with you so we both could have paid at the bar and been gone,” said a commenter.

“Splitting the bill is common but dining recklessly while broke?? Nah. Your intuition was spot on. Well played sir,” stated another.

“Coming from someone who always puts their card up in this situation. YOU NEVER GET ALL OF THE MONEY BACK,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to @kingmeel93 via TikTok direct message.