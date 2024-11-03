‘I know Amazon does this’: Shopper calls annual Sephora sale a scam after noticing price discrepancy

A TikTok post has gone viral after suggesting that Sephora’s Savings Event isn’t as good a bargain as it appears.

“I’m going through my screenshots to share with you guys some things that I think is worth it for the upcoming Sephora sale,” TikTok Juliet (@julietkosziee) began. “And now I’m starting to think that it’s a scam.”

She then showed viewers a purported screenshot, which she alleges was taken on Oct. 10. The screenshot, which she claims comes from the Sephora website, consists of a Glossier perfume set priced at $90, with an additional note claiming that the item is actually worth $110.

She then revisited the website right before the sale and provided a screenshot of what she claims is the same product. Only this time, the listed price was $94 with no note on the item’s actual worth.

“I know Amazon does this, and it’s been proven on this app,” she added. “I’ve seen it all the time, where there’s Amazon Prime Day, and the sales just kind of reflect what the normal price is, and it looks like it’s discounted from a higher price.”

Juliet then told viewers that this “didn’t sit right” with her and that she plans on using a redeemed Sephora gift card for the purchase.

“I’m not really spending any money on the Sephora sale. I don’t like seeing how the prices have changed,” she concluded. “I mean, yeah, it’s $4 but it’s just the principle of it. I will not be shopping at Sephora going forward.”

Juliet didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

In the comments of the clip, which amassed 45,600 views, viewers shared some other suspicious behavior from brands like Sephora.

“You’ll also find items suddenly ‘out of stock’ when the sale starts and once it’s over, they’re magically back in stock,” one claimed.

“No, I noticed too!” another added. “I picked my cart HELLA early and now the prices are up… fishy.”

Others cited other brands which, they claimed, were employing similar behavior, including Rosie Jane and Phlur. While a further commenter claimed, “That’s not Sephora doing that. It’s the brands that raise the prices and they just reflect that.”

Sephora didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Juliet is right in saying that Amazon has amassed similar criticism. Following Prime Day 2023, TikToker Stephanie Smiley (@stephaniesmiley08) went viral after pointing out the discrepancy between bedsheet prices before and after the Prime Day sale.

