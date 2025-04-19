‘Started [spray-tanning] my wife to save money’: Woman finds little-known use for $10 Harbor Freight spray gun

A woman shared the at-home spray tanning hack she discovered courtesy of Harbor Freight Tools. Nicole Costello (@nicolejcostello) featured the item in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 2.3 million views as of Friday.

It appears that the product she’s talking about is an “adjustable detail air spray gun” from the retailer. It’s online price is currently listed at $14.99.

An affordable hack

Costello begins her video by showing off the tiny spray gun she purchased at the popular home goods store. In a text overlay, she shares how she learned about the ingenuous little hack in the first place.

“Shout out to that girl who posted about the $10 spray gun from Harbor Freight to use for spray tans,” she wrote. “My husband loves Nakie garage time.”

Then, she pans the camera over to another area of the garage. A variety of different construction tools are displayed: a buzz saw, leaf blower, shop vac, and an air compressor. Following this, she pans the camera back to where her husband is standing, yet again focusing on the purple spray handle.

The clip then transitions to her husband setting up a single-person changing tent. He pours the spray tanning solution into a metal cup attached to the spray gun. It fits on top of the product, with the bottom of the hose fed into the gun’s other side.

She places the spray tanning solution inside of a metal locker inside of the garage beside home improvement items. The beauty product stands out glaringly when juxtaposed with tubes of caulk and other DIY offerings.

At the end of the clip, she records herself smiling into the camera, her hair wrapped in a towel. Her husband stands behind her, the spray tan gun ready in his hand.

In a caption for the post, she explained the device’s functionality to her users.

“If you have an air compressor all you need is this little gun and boom you have a spray tan machine,” she wrote.

Spray tanning

Beyond Beauty writes that “spray tanning is a popular and safe way to achieve sun-kissed skin.” While some may believe that spray tanning is a type of temporary, non-toxic paint applied to one’s skin, this isn’t the case.

Like Costello indicates in her video, the spray tanning solution is applied with a spray gun emitting a “fine mist.” The mist is composed of a tanning agent that contains DHA, which is a short hand term for docosahexaenoic acid.

DHA is a naturally occurring chemical derived from omega-3 fatty acids. It can be found in “maternal milk, fatty fish, fish oil, or algae oil.” Moreover, labs can “synthesize” DHA from alpha-linolenic acid. When consumed, this chemical improves cognitive functions as it “support[s] neuronal conduction.”

When applied to skin, DHA actually causes a reaction in the epidermis’ topmost layer. Consequently, this results in a darkened pigmentation of one’s skin. Beyond Beauty says that one of the benefits of spray tanning is that folks can ensure a more even pigmentation composition.

Sitting out in the sun will often result in portions of a person’s body to become darker than others. Furthermore, the entire process of covering one’s body takes around 30 minutes. Also, one has greater control of a spray-tanning outcome than if they were to bake under the sun.

Drawbacks

Beyond Beauty does say that there are some things to consider prior to opting for a spray tan. Folks with “sensitive skin” may want to consult with a dermatologist first. That’s because even though spray tans are generally safe, that doesn’t mean applying it can’t result in irritation. The outlet recommends using a small “test patch” of skin before putting it all over your body.

This way, if you do have an adverse reaction to the spray tanning agent, then your whole body won’t be affected.

Additionally, inhaling the tanning solution could be hazardous, and impede a person’s breathing as the mist is being applied. And if spray tanning isn’t for you, the website goes on to say that this doesn’t mean you’re stuck with grilling yourself outside.

There are other tanning agents in the form of “lotions or mousse and are applied just as easily.”

Viewers are grateful for the hack

Several folks who replied to Costello’s video expressed interest in the Harbor Freight tool.

“I looked at my husband and said ‘you have an air compressor, right?’ Him: ‘already bought a tarp for the backdrop. Went to harbor freight yesterday.’ God I love this man!” one wrote.

Someone else said seeing this video made them want to get into spray-tanning. “Do I have any interest in spray tans? No. Am I stoked about this and want to get the rig? Kinda yeah. This is awesome,” they wrote.

Another suggested that getting a spray tan at home could be better than paying a dedicated business for one: “My husband used to professionally restore cars and custom paint them. He’s better than any tanning place I’ve gone to!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costello via email for further information.

