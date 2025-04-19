Homeowner is unhappy with granite kitchen counters. Then they use $200 kit to redo entire kitchen

DIY home improvement content on social media can be a goldmine of clever hacks and budget-friendly upgrades. But while some tips genuinely work wonders, others are a bit dubious—like what this woman did to “upgrade” her granite countertops.

That’s what numerous viewers thought when watching a viral video from Haley Parker on TikTok. The mom, who posts under haleyparkerstyle (@haleyparkerstyle), went viral after she shared how she upgraded her kitchen counter.

In the caption, Parker admits that this is “one of the most controversial things [I’ve] done,” but adds that it was worth the $200 she spent on the project.

What exactly did Parker do to her countertops?

Parker recently decided that she wanted to upgrade her kitchen’s granite countertops to a white marble. But marble is considerably more expensive than granite—something Parker may not have realized before she made that decision.

Instead of spending the extra cash on materials and labor, Parker decided to try and achieve the look herself. Her alternative solution—using an epoxy marble countertop paint kit.

In the video, Parker first shows the brown granite countertops in her kitchen before her DIY job. In the text overlay, she says that a man told her that the paint kit wouldn’t work on her countertop.

“Bet,” she writes, as the video transitions to her painting the first coat of the white paint. Then, she pours the clear epoxy coating on top.

Finally, she reveals the glossy finish of her new “marble” countertops. She also adds a coat of white paint to all the cabinets and drawers to match.

‘It was so crazy’

Despite the fact that Parker clearly showed the results of her work, viewers were shocked at her unusual DIY methods.

“This looks so much better but I do agree painting the granite was a crazy chance [to take],” one viewer wrote.

“You painted over granite?????” another aghast person asked.

“It was so crazy,” Parker admitted in the comments, before adding, “but was about to pay 6k to replace them so I figured why not try it.”

A few viewers had practical questions about the project.

“How long did it take the countertop to fully dry?” one person wanted to know.

Parker said that it seemed dry later that same day, but she decided to follow the painting kit’s instructions and left it unused for a week.

Parker’s kitchen makeover sparked mixed reactions—some fans loved the crisp all-white aesthetic, while others just weren’t impressed with the overall vibe.

“Gave the landlord special to a granite countertop,” joked one user.

“Great reminds me of a hospital,” said another.

“Idk but I LOVE the look of white kitchens it just looks rich??” said someone else.

The Daily Dot reached out to Parker via email for further comment.

