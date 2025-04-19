‘Get a Toyota sequoia’: Woman buys 2024 Jeep Wagoneer. Then it gets towed to the auto shop for the 6th time

A woman says she “filed under the Lemon Law” after her brand-new 2024 Jeep Wagoneer was towed for electrical problems six times in less than six months.

In a video with over 1.6 million views, TikToker @myfiercepearcelife shares a clip of a tow truck attaching to her Jeep Wagoneer in her driveway. The song “If I Would Have Known” by Kyle Hume plays in the background.

On-screen text reads, “Saying goodbye again…” In the caption, she provides more context.

After purchasing the three-row SUV of her dreams in December, the TikToker says the Jeep Wagoneer’s electric system repeatedly “dies” while driving, eventually shutting down “all the way.”

She says this issue has caused the car to be towed five times, with five unsuccessful attempts at repair.

“I just want a 3 row SUV with ample trunk space that doesn’t try to kill us when I drive my family,” she writes in the caption.

The Jeep Wagoneer can retail for over $100,000, but several posters in the subreddit r/Jeep claim that common electrical issues render the vehicle not worth the steep price tag.

Will Lemon Laws cover the Jeep Wagoneer?

In the caption, the TikToker notes that she filed under her state’s lemon law to seek compensation for the potentially irreparable Jeep Wagoneer.

Lemon laws vary from state to state and may require vehicle manufacturers to take back and refund a vehicle after consecutive unsuccessful repairs for the same issue within a certain timeframe since purchase, according to the Better Business Bureau.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker says she hired an attorney and filed a claim with Jeep, which she says was initially denied.

“We will be pushing back again because we have sent it in six times to be fixed. Each time they have told us, ‘You’re good to go now,’” she says. “Within a day or two, it happens again.”

She shares that when the electricity in the Jeep Wagoneer goes out, there is no power steering, but the engine still runs, an experience she calls “terrifying.”

What three-row SUVs do drivers recommend?

In the comments, drivers offer car suggestions to fulfill the TikToker’s desire for a three-row SUV.

“Get a Toyota sequoia. You’ll love it,” one suggests.

Another vouches for the Toyota Sequoia, writing, “Toyota Sequoia best 3rd row you can own. I’ve had Suburbans and Yukon XL and I wish I had gotten a Sequoia years ago!”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker says she test-drove the Toyota Sequoia but was unhappy with the trunk space.

“Mazda cx90 or Acura mdx I’m telling youuu!!!” another writes.

“Toyota sequoia, grand highlander, and 4Runner all have third row seating. Toyota is amazing when it comes to affordability, reliability and safety rating plus they last forever,” a third suggests.

“Lexus GX – a late model used 460. I love mine. The new GX 550 is also great but it’s all new tech so probably some bugs to iron out. Or get a Honda pilot for a lower price point. Reliable AF,” a fourth adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jeep and @myfiercepearcelife for comment.



