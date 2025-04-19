‘It’s the ozempic menu’: Woman goes to STK Steakhouse for happy hour. Then she orders the Surf n’ Turf

If you’re looking for a happy hour food deal with your drinks, maybe don’t go to STK. Here’s why.

Featured Video

What’s STK?

STK is a steak house with several locations around the country and is known for its lavish modern lounge aesthetic and high quality meats. After making a stop at one of the locations for happy hour, Nicolina (@nicolina.nicolina) takes to TikTok to make a joke out of their dissatisfaction with the quantity of the happy hour bites, that are literally just one bite.

Un-happy hour

“If you are a peasant and you’ve never been to STK, this is what you get when you order off the happy hour. Just so you know, so this doesn’t happen to you,” Nicolina says.

Advertisement

She then proceeds to show their surf and turf dish, which is one shrimp on top of one cube of steak. She then shows her friend’s meal, which is an extra mini slider.

“Help me I’m poor,” one of them mocks in regards to the tiny amount of food on their plate.

Nicolina’s video has over 60,000 likes and 543,600 views as of Saturday.

To be fair, these were plates off of STK’s happy hour menu. The regular meals tend to come with 8oz steaks and some locations even have small, medium and large portioned plates. The regular order of surf and turf comes with a 6oz fillet. However, seems like they could spread the love a bit more when it comes to their happy hour eats.

Advertisement

Viewers are flabbergasted

People are shocked at Nicolina and her friend’s meals.

“Its the ozempic menu,” one top comment read.

“I’m crashing out over that single fry,” says another.

Advertisement

“That’s the little burger the roach ate in that one SpongeBob episode,” someone else wrote.

“Why is the sauce bigger than the steak,” another user pointed out.

The Daily Dot has reached out to STK for comment via email and to Nicolina for comment via TikTok message and comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.