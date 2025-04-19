‘Empty the fridge and take every last donut out of spite’: Porsche driver goes to the dealership for routine service. He regrets it instantly

Luxury cars come with luxury service, but sometimes, that service comes with a painful price tag.

In a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 17,200 times, creator @aceboogie860 filmed himself inside a Porsche dealership while dealing with a pricey repair.

“When they take all your money, this is what they give you,” he says, flipping the camera around to show the customer snack bar.

From what’s visible in the video, the dealership offered flavored water, bagged snacks, tea, coffee, and a variety of baked goods.

Not bad, but probably not worth the cost he was dealing with.

In the video’s text overlay, he writes: “$2300 for water pump.” In the caption, he adds, “When your car is out of warranty your screwed lol.”

However, many commenters were quick to point out that @aceboogie860 might have saved money by going to an auto shop instead of the dealership.

The pros and cons of getting mechanical work at the dealership

According to expert advice, going to the dealership for repairs has its perks—especially if your car is still under warranty.

Dealerships often have access to brand-specific parts, factory-trained technicians, and diagnostic tools made for your exact vehicle. You also typically get some peace of mind that the work is done to manufacturer standards.

But once that warranty runs out, the costs can skyrocket.

Repairs like a water pump replacement, which might cost $800 at an independent mechanic, can quickly jump to $1,000 or more at the dealership. That’s partly due to higher labor rates and a stricter policy of using only OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts.

For owners of high-end cars like Porsche, that markup is often even steeper.

That’s why some drivers choose to take their vehicles to smaller, certified auto repair shops—especially for non-warranty work.

While these shops might not have the marble floors or complimentary coffee bars, many still offer excellent service, often at a much lower price.

Just make sure to find a mechanic who’s experienced with your vehicle make, check their reviews, and ask upfront about parts and labor warranties.

‘Your first warning’

In the comments, many viewers shared the same tip: Don’t go to a dealer for mechanical work.

“Going to the dealer was your first mistake,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in, “Your first warning are the $250 oil changes.”

A third commenter echoed similar advice. “Life hack when owning a used luxury car without a warranty—never go to the dealership,” they wrote. “Lots of smaller shops work on them for a fraction of the price.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @aceboogie860 via TikTok comments and Porsche via email.

