‘Most people wouldn’t notice them’: Target shopper goes to toy aisle. Then he spots a floorwalker. Is the store hiring them now?

Competitor retailer Walmart has gone viral numerous times as shoppers share awkward interactions with plainclothed theft prevention workers, also known as “floorwalkers.” Now, one Target shopper says the store is employing the same tactic.

In a video with over 5.7 million views, notorious floorwalker spotter—and former floorwalker—BigBagSpenny (@bigbagspenny616) films himself picking up a stuffed animal in Target. The Daily Dot has previously reported on the TikToker’s floorwalker encounters in Walmart.

He points the camera down the aisle, showing three women who look like shoppers at first glance, who turn to look at him. One woman picks up a cup across the aisle from the TikToker, looking at him repeatedly.

“These type of floorwalkers are highly effective because they are acting like they are shoplifters,” he claims. “One has a backpack.”

On a different aisle, he shows a man walking past him.

“Then this guy walked around with me everywhere I went,” on-screen text reads.

He explains that he was filming at 9am and was one of the few customers in the store.

“Most people wouldn’t notice them because they kept their distance,” the text continues. “But if you watch this video closely, you will see they were all watching me.”

Does Target have floorwalkers?

Target’s loss prevention team works to build cases against repeat shoplifters by utilizing store cameras for surveillance. Commenters debate whether Target employs floorwalkers.

Some Target workers insist that all loss prevention workers wear special uniforms.

“As a target employee, no, there are no floor walkers but we do have AP but they wear specialty clothes. those people just look suspicious,” one writes.

“Target does have floor walkers but they always have walkie talkies on them or little wired headsets that hook in one ear. they are just ‘undercover’ asset protection,” another suggests.

“As an ex Target employee, I can confirm we don’t have floor walkers. The security, AP, LP, whatever you wanna call them, they are always dressed up in form. They are hard to miss,” a third says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target for comment on whether it employs floorwalkers.

However, BigBagSpenny isn’t the first TikToker to suspect Target of using floorwalkers. The Daily Dot previously reported on a shopper who shared tips for getting over floorwalker anxiety while shopping at Target.

Several Target shoppers in the comments report being followed by potential floorwalkers.

“Never stolen anything in my life but 100% have people following me every time I shop bc I’m chaotic, stop and check my phone to price check a ton, and forget things so I’m back and forth a lot,” a viewer says.

“Yea they follow me all the time bc I literally go to target just to waste time with my toddler. We look at everything slowly and buy nothing. I get that it looks suspicious but it’s still annoying,” another commenter writes.

“I bumped into a floor walker once while he was talking into a walkie around the corner. He jumped when he saw me, put the walkie away, & then continued to pretend to shop. It was hilarious,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to BigBagSpenny for comment.



