‘Nah girl’: Sephora worker calls out customers for this common shopping practice

To be a savvy shopper, it’s important to always take advantage of discounts—but do customers sometimes take it too far?

For TikTok user Kay (@kaykarma) that might well be the case, as she goes viral calling out a customer who stretched the meaning of a store discount to its limits.

“Y’all not gonna believe this,” she began. Kay then went on to explain how a customer called the store and said how a different branch of Sephora had a sale on “fancy products” but she wasn’t able to reach that store.

Can Sephora discounts apply retroactively?

Consequently, the customer claimed that the manager at that store said if she came to Kay’s Sephora, they’d be able to apply the discount there.

But there’s a twist—the customer had already purchased the so-called “fancy” products prior to the sale, and wanted the discount to be applied retroactively.

“And I was kind of like, ‘So when do you want to go back to the location where you spoke to the manager who said that they will honor the discount?’ Because technically, I’m not trying to be funny, but since she brought it from that location and we were to give her the discount or honor it, we would be taking a loss for that money that we’re giving her back because we didn’t make the initial sale,” she said,

“You know, ultimately, in the end, I did tell her that we would be able to help her, but she got mad at me and said that she would just go to another location because she don’t want to do business with us. So am I wrong?”

Viewers are on the TikToker’s side

Most viewers of the video, which amassed 802,200 views in total, agreed with the TikToker.

“No you are not wrong,” one wrote. “She bought the items so why wouldn’t she take it to the store that told her that?”

A second asked, “Why didn’t she just buy online to get the discount?”

A former retail worker added, “I did retail for 10 years, people will try anything. Great job beautiful!”

Additionally, commenters raised questions about how truthful the customer was being. A fourth viewer added, “You did the right thing, the story doesn’t even sound right.”

This isn’t the first time Sephora discounts have caused trouble. Back in November, TikTok user Juliet (@julietkosziee) called out the brand’s Savings Event for having purportedly misleading price reductions.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kay via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message for comment. Sephora didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

