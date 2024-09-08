‘Where’s this at?’: Twin Peaks customer shows restaurant has a hidden ‘speakeasy’

A customer at Twin Peaks in McAllen, Texas posted a viral video finding the new hidden speakeasy at the back of the restaurant.

TikTok user @lionsden08 reached over 98,000 views and 2,000 likes on his video. Twins Peaks McAllen (@twinpeaksmcallen) posted to Instagram on Aug. 8 asking visitors, “Have you found the hidden door to our Speakeasy?”

To start his video, @lionsden08 walks through the entrance door of Twin Peaks as he yells, “We’re here at Twin Peaks!”

A hidden speakeasy at Twin Peaks?

Once inside the restaurant he flips the camera to himself and explains that he recently heard there was a speakeasy hidden in the back. “We’re gonna come check it out,” he says.

As he records himself walking towards a corner in the back, he sees a door made of four wooden panels. “Looks like a regular door,” he adds, “Let’s check it out.”

@lionsden08 walks up to the door and knocks three times before demonstrating with his hand that the door should “do the whirl” once he pushes to open.

He pushes the door open and says, “Aw hell yeah.” He then pans the camera to show the speakeasy on the other side, cheerful that he made it inside.

“Speakeasy baby,” he adds, “Here in McAllen, Texas.” The room is filled with red lounge booths and high-top tables, as well as a full bar. Viewers can also see a set of windows to the side of the bar.

After that, @lionsden08 takes a seat at the bar and with a glass of whiskey in front of him and cheers one more time, “Speakeasy here in McAllen, Texas, baby.”

Viewers in the comment section poke fun at @lionsden08 and the amount of times he mentioned the location of the speakeasy.

“Not a speakeasy anymore thanks to this video,” wrote one user.

Another user noted, “It’s not a speakeasy if there’s clearly a glass window/door to come in and out of.”

“Uh there’s a door at the end of the bar…” another added.

What makes a speakeasy?

American Tin states that modern speakeasies commonly have “hidden entrances that require some level of discovery.”

Like the door @lionsden08 discovered at Twin Peaks in McAllen, “These entrances might be behind unassuming doors, inside phone booths, through inconspicuous alleyways, or even within other businesses.”

“Hidden compartments, secret rooms, and interactive elements that engage visitors in a playful exploration of the space contribute to the mysterious and secretive vibe,” the article continues.

Other factors that define a speakeasy are, but not limited to, the overall atmosphere, craftsmanship, aesthetics, bar design, cocktail focus, live entertainment and limited seating.

How many Twin Peaks restaurants have a speakeasy room?

As of July 2023, the Twin Peaks in McAllen was the company’s 31st location in the Lone Star State, but the first to feature a unique, hidden speakeasy bar.

The U.S Sun states that what makes the McAllen Twin Peaks speakeasy so unique is that it’s a “1,800-square-foot bar-in-bar” that is only accessible to customers who ask for “the best place to enjoy an upmarket cocktail.”

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from @lionsden08 via TikTok comment section and DM and Twin Peaks via contact form.

