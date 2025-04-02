Gen Zalpha phrasal slangs are some of the most fun to explain. Whereas one-word slangs tend to be a bit more straightforward, the longer ones require a bit more context–and chronically online-ness. In this edition of Scrolling in the Deep, we unpack one of Gen Z’s favorite terms that is not new but hasn’t moved down a peg in the brainrot ecosystem: Hates to see me coming.

What does it mean for something to hate to see you coming?

We’re all fans of a multitude of things–whether that’s a favorite fast food meal, a particular type of beverage, or a certain outfit you always reach for when in doubt. The point is, there are certain things in this world you are so passionate about that you find yourself drawn to them. Therein lies the phrase “hates to see me coming.” Imagine loving something so much, or doing something so often, that that particular thing becomes afraid of seeing you approach. The slang “hates to see me coming” anthropomorphizes that thing, imbuing it with dread at your presence.

How do I use ‘hates to see me coming?‘

For example, if you are someone who is a big fan of butter chicken with a side of garlic naan, you can say, “I know butter chicken hates to see me coming.” In other words, you are so obsessed with this Indian dish that it should be afraid of you whenever you appear. Another scenario can involve something you never get tired of doing, even if you’ve done it a million times. For example, if you love to leave parties without telling anyone, you say, “I know an Irish goodbye hates to see me coming.”

Where did ‘hate to see me coming’ come from?

The meme template went viral in the summer of 2024 when Twitter user @hotsmoovy[2] tweeted, “I know a bottle of water hate to see me coming.” It earned 1.2 million views, and since then, the template “I know X hates to see me coming” became a Gen Zalpha favorite. Today, you can use the phrase to share your favorite Wendy’s meal, your affinity for thrifting leather jackets no matter how many you own, or just to expose your everyday habits. For instance, if you’re one of our top readers, you wouldn’t be wrong in saying, “I know a Daily Dot newsletter hates to see me coming.”

