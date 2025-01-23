‘Girrrlll I’d take that back asap’: Woman buys 3 steaks from Sam’s Club. Then she realizes she’s been played

Sometimes, looks can be deceiving. At least, that’s what one Sam’s Club customer experienced after purchasing a pack of three steaks from the retailer.

In a video with over 211,000 views, TikToker Roxii (@rroxii78) shows an open pack of steak, which sits on a black styrofoam tray.

“They’re all supposed to come like this,” she says, lifting a larger piece of steak off the tray.

However, when she lifts the first piece of steak, she reveals that the two slices underneath are thinner than she expected. As she lifts the skinniest piece, she throws it back onto the tray in defeat.

“Sam’s Club, disappointed in you,” the caption reads.

Sam’s Club shoppers react

In the comments, many shoppers urged Roxii to return the steak.

“Girl!! I’d take that back and exchange it! I’ve cut up a watermelon before and took it back cause it was bad. Their return policy is good,” one wrote.

“Girrrlll I’d take that back asap,” another said.

“Return it, get your money back. Don’t take the loss,” a third added.

However, some said they aren’t surprised by the smaller-than-expected portions.

“I work at sam’s and i’m not disagreeing,” a viewer said.

“This is exactly why I just started going to the meat market. you see everything as they are packaging it up,” another suggested.

“Sams did that to me too. I was sooo mad,” a third shared.

Others pointed out that the meat is priced by the pound. So, Roxii may have received exactly what she paid for.

“Well, you do pay by the pound,” one wrote. Roxii replied, “I know that?? like just give me one full one, now those tiny strips.”

In another comment, Roxii continued, “I KNOW I PAY BY THE WEIGHT!! Just funny, never seen that before.”

What is Sam’s Club’s return policy?

While many viewers suggest returning the steak, is it possible to take back an opened pack of steak to Sam’s Club?

According to Sam’s Club’s perishable item return policy, Roxii could score a refund without returning the steak to the store.

“For perishable items purchased in-club, you may request a replacement or refund at your club and are not required to return the item,” the policy states.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a Sam’s Club representative clarifies, “At Sam’s Club, if our member is not satisfied with an item, we take care of it, with a refund or replacement. Our member’s satisfaction is important to us.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Roxii via TikTok direct message and comment.

