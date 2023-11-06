‘Costco is slacking’: Sam’s Club’s new mint brownie sundae is all the rage this winter—and it only costs $1.58

Sam’s Club recently released its latest frozen yogurt treat at their cafe: the Mint Chocolate Chip Brownie Sundae. A popular foodie tried the treat and shared her thoughts in a viral TikTok.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Morgan (@morganchompz) who previously went viral for comparing Dollar Tree and Walmart’s prices on certain items. This time, she reviewed Sam’s Club’s new Mint Chocolate Chip Brownie Sundae. For around $1.50, she said she received a cup full of vanilla frozen yogurt mixed with mint, sprinkled with chocolate and cookie crumbles, and topped with a brownie. Sitting in her car, she held up a cup of frozen goodness.

“Are you kidding me? This looks amazing,” she told her 107,000 followers.

“It’s definitely a mint frosting,” she said while tasting the sundae. She then bit into the brownie and basked in the flavor.

“I’m loving how the frozen yogurt makes the buttercream frosting kind of firm. It just makes for the best combination of textures especially alongside the chewy brownie,” she stated. How did she rate it?

“This is easily a 10, 11, a 12 out of 10,” she stated. Morgan urged her followers to try the sundae and clarified that customers don’t need a Sam’s Club membership to give it a try. According to Yahoo! Finance, the sundae costs $1.58.

The Daily Dot reached out to Morgan via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video garnered over 331,000 views as of Monday, where many viewers shared their thoughts on the new snack.

“Costco is slacking,” one viewer wrote.

“I would devour this,” a second commented.

“Guess I’m going to Sam’s tomorrow,” a third stated.

“I needa take a vacation soon just to go to Sam’s club foodcourt lol I miss it so much this looks so bombb,” a fourth said.

“I just got a Sam’s club membership so I’m gonna try this!!” a fifth concurred.

On Sam’s Club’s Instagram page, the sundae is described as their “newest addition to the café for a limited time. The Mint Brownie Sundae, featuring decadent brownie, topped with frozen yogurt and mint swirl.” This sundae joins other fan favorites, such as the Yogurt Cup, 4-Berry Sundae, and Brownie Sundae. However, the sundae is only available until December 24.