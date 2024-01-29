Woman says salesman cold-called her about needing a new roof after he used ‘aerial imaging’ to scope her house

In a viral TikTok, a woman shared details about a concerning breach of privacy, recounting a cold call from a salesman whose company allegedly used aerial imaging to inspect her roof. The video has sparked outrage and raised questions about the legality of the practice.

On Jan. 20, TikTok user @aerithgirl posted a short clip in which she says, “I just got a cold call from a salesman who said, and I sh*t you not, ‘We have been doing aerial imaging of your house and we see that you need a new roof.’ Excuse me?! Can you tell me if my IUD is sitting properly too?”

The video quickly caught the attention of viewers on the platform, accumulating over 728,700 views and eliciting a wide variety of reactions.

Some viewers shared their own experiences with overzealous sales tactics, with one commenter saying, “I literally had a salesman walk up to my house with a ladder and try to do that last summer.”

“I’ve gotten that one before too! I legit asked if they could not do that ever again,” another user shared.

“Can they check your teeth for cavities, too?” another commenter quipped.

Other commenters called for the TikToker to take legal action. “Realize that you own the property and the air space above. Sue,” one commenter advised.

However, according to one article, the Federal Aviation Administration “regulates and makes the decisions about all airspace in the United States, including the space above your land.”

“I used to do aerial flyovers for a roofing company with a drone. Not for random people though…for insurance purposes for our clients! This is fishy…” one more commenter added.

It is becoming increasingly common for roofing companies to use drones for roof inspections. They can capture high-resolution images and videos, providing a detailed view of the roof’s condition, including areas that are difficult to access manually.

However, it’s important to note that this should be done with the homeowner’s consent and knowledge. As stated in a blog post by IKO, a manufacturer of roofing products: “Many states and provinces have privacy laws which limit you from flying a drone over someone’s home without their permission. Also, getting verbal consent to fly your drone may not be enough to protect your business.”

