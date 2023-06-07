‘A win is a win’: Passenger lets ice in cup melt so she doesn’t have to pay for water on plane

Thirsty times call for thirstier measures, as one TikTok creator recently learned on a European flight.

TikToker @rachealxk posted a video on June 6 about how she kept her thirst quenched on a Ryanair flight. As of June 7, the video has almost 18,000 likes and more than 291,000 views.

In the video, the creator can be seen holding a plastic cup with two large ice cubes. The ice hasn’t completely melted, but she still sips the trickle of water that has accumulated at the bottom of the cup.

“I was thirsty but I didn’t want to pay €3.00 for water,” on-screen text explains. The creator added in the caption: “No cause why does water have to be so expensive.”

In the comments section, viewers shared their tips on how to avoid paying for water during a flight.

“Take an empty bottle when you travel usually there are places to refill them at the airport,” one viewer offered.

“Nah my ex always use to make me say I was pregnant or had a headache to get free water,” a second said.

Ryanair is a low-cost airline based in Dublin, Ireland. According to the airline’s in-flight menu, a 500-ml bottle of San Benedetto water—still or sparkling—does cost 3 euros.

So no complimentary beverage service, then? Sorry, reader, you must be too used to flying Southwest. According to a 2020 MapQuest article, “all drinks will cost you” on Ryanair, and readers are warned not to “even think there will be a water service.”

In an interview with the Daily Dot via Instagram direct message, @rachealxk said she thinks such policies must be reassessed.

“All I can say is water is a necessity to human life and it should be free on airplanes especially due to people who suffer with motion sickness and cabin pressure,” the creator said. “People can be on the plane for hours and a 500ml bottle of water that is so expensive isn’t enough.”

“They don’t allow us to bring our own liquids on the plane,” she added. “The least they can do is make it free or bring down the cost to a price you would pay to buy it locally.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ryanair via email for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

