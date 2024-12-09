‘It is a wild time to be a cruiser’: Expert says Royal Caribbean is now banning this common item

A cruise expert on TikTok has revealed a new Royal Caribbean policy that might surprise frequent travelers.

Featured Video

In her video, which has garnered over 955,600 views, TikTok user and influencer Mindy (@mandythecruiseplanner) revealed that the cruise line has officially introduced a new addition to its list of banned items.

What can passengers no longer bring aboard Royal Caribbean?

“It appears that travel routers were quietly added to their banned list as early as yesterday,” Mindy begins. She also notes the exact timing isn’t entirely clear.

Advertisement

“What we do know is that within the last week or so, they were added,” she explains. “Which basically means that if you’re caught going on a Royal Caribbean cruise with a travel router, they have the right to confiscate.”

For some context, passengers use travel routers to split Wi-Fi access among multiple devices, which can save families or groups money.

Mindy suggests that Royal Caribbean’s decision may be tied to the growing costs of Wi-Fi, especially as cruise lines implement high-speed Starlink internet.

“It looks like Royal wants to get its full investment and make sure that each and every person who is using Wi-Fi on their cruise ships are paying the full price,” she explains.

Advertisement

Mindy shared her mixed feelings about the change.

“I empathize with people that are traveling with their kids and are on a budget and want to make sure that everybody can get the internet and that they can stay in touch,” she says.

However, she also recognizes the business side of things. “The cruise lines have to protect their investments as well.”

As the cruise industry tightens its policies, Mindy warns passengers to be cautious. “It is a wild time to be a cruiser right now,” she says. “Just don’t bring your travel routers on Royal Caribbean anymore lest you risk getting them confiscated.”

Advertisement

Can this information be verified?

According to CruiseHive, Royal Caribbean added travel routers to its list of prohibited items as of Wednesday.

The updated policy reads: “Cybersecurity and deliberate electronic crime: Satellite dishes, routers, and other networking equipment.”

CruiseHive also explained that while routers are now explicitly banned, the wording leaves room for additional items to be confiscated at the discretion of the cruise line.

Advertisement

Reports have surfaced of routers being confiscated during security checks, and there’s potential for room stewards to report devices found during housekeeping.

With this change, guests will need to rely on Royal Caribbean’s VOOM Surf + Stream Internet package for connectivity. The cruise line claims VOOM is “6x faster than any other internet at sea,” though specific pricing and performance depend on the sailing and package type.

This isn’t a Royal Caribbean-specific move, either. Carnival Cruise Line implemented a similar ban in September 2024 after a YouTuber revealed his portable router outperformed the ship’s premium internet package.

Advertisement

Viewers react

In the comments section, viewers weren’t as empathetic toward Royal Caribbean.

“Even the cheapest hotels offer free WI FI,” said one viewer. “Nothing on a cruise is free.”

“If enough people cancel their cruise or not book for 2025, these extra charges will quickly disappear,” theorized another.

Advertisement

“I’m so glad a cruise has never once sounded fun to my brain,” joked a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mandythecruiseplanner via TikTok and Instagram direct message. It also reached out to Royal Caribbean via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.