Golden Corral, Cici’s Pizza, and Mr. Gatti’s are thriving. Here’s the real reason they’re roaring back

Buffet-style restaurants used to be the go-to spot for birthdays, family dinners, and cheap all-you-can-eat meals.

But over the years, especially after the pandemic, people stopped showing up as much. Things felt kind of stale, and some chains even shut their doors.

But now? Buffets are quietly bouncing back.

Chains like Golden Corral, Cicis Pizza, and Mr. Gatti’s are seeing new life, and it’s not just luck. They’re changing things up to bring people back in.

Golden Corral is figuring it out

Golden Corral has been around forever, but things got rough. There were pandemic shutdowns, bad PR moments, and rumors that the brand was on its way out. But instead of calling it quits, it rolled out some real updates.

It upgraded its tech, from better point-of-sale systems to smoother online ordering—and it’s working. Each location is now earning over 30% more than it did back in 2019.

Cici’s Pizza is going for nostalgia—and new ideas

Cici’s is getting people in the door with deals, fun promos, and a little bit of weirdness. Sales went up almost 8% last year, and they’re reopening in cities like Houston and Frisco, Texas.

Its $4.99 adult buffet days are back, and its massive 64-slice Piezilla® is helping stir up some buzz online.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza is popping up in Walmart

Mr. Gatti’s has taken a totally different route. Instead of just opening more restaurants, it’s moving into Walmart stores. It launched new spots across Texas, Oklahoma, and other nearby states—and some of them are pulling in serious cash, with one location reportedly making $200,000 in its first week.

What does it mean for you?

Buffets are making a comeback by getting smarter about it. Some are going digital, some are playing up their weird menu items, and others are meeting people where they already shop.

So, if you’ve been missing endless pizza, fried chicken, or soft serve on demand, now might be a good time to revisit your local buffet.

What diners are saying online

In the comments of a Reddit post on r/unpopularopinion about buffets being “the superior dining experience,” people had mixed feelings—but plenty of love—for the buffet experience.

“Man I miss a good buffet. Covid killed a lot of those,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiment that pandemic-era shutdowns wiped out more than just salad bars.

Another added, “In terms of calories/dollar, yes. But the food isn’t as fresh or as high quality as other restaurants,” pointing out the trade-off that comes with the all-you-can-eat model.

Still, not everyone’s sold. “I’m inclined to agree but a lot of buffets are so trashy and I don’t feel good eating the food,” one Redditor said. “Nice clean ones are great.”

