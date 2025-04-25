‘Baby, this is when you know it’s bad’: Walmart customer catches store locking up steaks

Walmart shoppers have seen a lot over the years, but this still managed to catch people off guard.

A TikTok user going by @solid_soul83 filmed something that left her stunned: steaks, locked up. Not behind glass. Literally in mini metal cages, each one hugging a single piece of meat.

“Baby, this is when you know it’s bad,” she said in the now-viral clip. “When they put miniature gates so you don’t steal they meat. Oh girl, this got to be bad. Lord Jesus, help our people, lord.”

The video, later reposted on X by conservative media figure Collin Rugg, shows the steaks neatly packed and secured—almost like they’re electronics, not groceries.

Why is Walmart doing this?

It’s all about theft. Stores across the country, not just Walmart, have been ramping up their security measures in the aisles, especially for high-theft items like electronics, laundry detergent, and baby formula.

And apparently, yes, that now includes individually locking up steaks.

This method is one of many being used lately to prevent shrinkage, which is a different way of saying “stuff getting stolen.”

Retailers are also adding security tags to food, stationing more workers at exits, and locking up everything from razors to coffee pods.

In the comments section of the video, reactions were mixed.

“Why would anyone steal a steak from Walmart?” one person joked. “They could do better than Walmart.”

“Even though it’s probably the manager of the meat department stealing steaks every day,” another opined.

And someone had a suggestion: “Put people in prison for theft and you don’t have to do this.”

