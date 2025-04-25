‘This was sealed’: Customer opens Land O’Lakes unsalted butter sticks. Then they see Walmart’s Great Value brand inside

Store brands like Great Value have become notorious for what’s right on the label.

For years, shoppers at stores like Walmart have claimed that the store brand is just as good as the name brand. Similarly, it has been posited by several on social media that their manufacturers are the same.

While not confirmed, some folks have suggested that Land O’ Lakes may be the supplier for Walmart’s private-labeled Great Value butter sticks.

One shopper shared her shock on social media when she opened a box of butter sticks to find that the outer Land O’ Lakes branding did not match the waxed wrappers on the butter once she opened the box.

Rachael (@rachaelishere) shows that inside a box of Land O’ Lakes butter sticks purchased from Walmart, their wrappers have Great Value branding. Her video has drawn over 390,000 views on TikTok.

“Oh my gosh, yes, this one is too,” the poster says after opening the first box to find it filled with the mismatched brand. “I opened this box, Walmart brand butter. This was sealed. See, sealed. I just opened it. Walmart brand butter in [a] Land O’ Lakes box. This is wild.”

In her caption, Rachael suggests that someone possibly swapped the butter between boxes.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rachael via TikTok direct message and to Walmart via contact form regarding the video.

Why do people think Land O’ Lakes makes the Great Value butter?

There’s no formal evidence that Land O’ Lakes and Great Value have the same manufacturer. However, customers have taken to social media in recent years to point out similarities in their packaging.

How would this be possible?

Even unconfirmed, the two brands could be made by the same manufacturer and put in different packaging through a practice called private labeling.

When a retailer private labels a product, the company contracts a third-party manufacturer for those units to be packaged in its own branding, even if it is the same as a higher-priced brand.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers immediately jumped to conclusions. Many argued that the butter was made on the same production line and simply ended up in the wrong box.

“I’m sure Land O Lakes makes the Great Value butter and they mixed up the wrappers on the line,” one commenter wrote.

“Made in the same place and the same time, but Land o lakes cost more,” another said.

“The amount of people that don’t know it all comes from the same factories is INSANE,” a third claimed.

However, others suggested that it might have been an in-store swap.

“Maybe someone swapped them in the store,” one commented. “So they could get land o lakes butter for GV price.”

“They do it all the time,” another commenter said. “someone stole and swap. I get these in baton rouge Louisiana.”



