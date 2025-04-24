‘Is Toyota Ok?’: Woman buys Toyota Corolla. Then she receives these 3 recall notices in the mail

A car manufacturer mails out recall notices to its customers if it discovers defects. When this Toyota customer receives three recall notices for her Corolla, she questions whether she will be able to drive it.

“Quick question: is Toyota doing OK?” TikToker Vicky (@its_actually_vicky) asks. “Because I received three recalls in the mail just now.”

Individually, she unveils each recall. “First one was for ‘potential loss of steering,’” she reads out loud. “The second one is ‘temporary hard brake pedal,’” the content creator reveals, pointing to the fine print on the mail. “Lastly, the ‘fuel tank filler clamp and vapor leak detection.’”

After she finishes reading the notices, the content creator is at a loss for words. “Am I even gonna make it to the repair?” Vicky questions, dumbfounded. ‘“Crazy trio. That’s all I have to say.”

Since these notices sound serious, she inquires in the text overlay, “Toyota, am i about to die??”

Vicky calls out the company and tags them in the caption, “ok i actually love my very quiet [Corolla] thanks @Toyota.”

Most reassured Vicky that these recalls are nothing to worry about.

“Getting a recall means free repairs, that’s a good thing that got caught early that didn’t cause you or others money,” one viewer wrote. “If it wasn’t a reputable brand, it makes life a lot worse.”

“Every car brand has recalls it’s not that big of a deal,” another commented.

“My 2005 corolla had a few recalls and still running strong today. Just take your car to the dealer ASAP for the repairs,” a third stated.

“You’re fine done all three lol, two are updates and the fuel one is just a clip lol,” a fourth shared.

Toyota Corolla recalls explained

Let’s start with the potential loss of steering. The steering shaft is what moves the front tires. According to Toyota’s website, this happens if the steering shaft is assembled with cracks. When the cracks enlarge, the steering shaft will pull apart and snap. Subsequently, this causes loss of control of the steering wheel, putting the driver at a higher risk for a crash.

Next is a glitch with the software that may cause the brake assist to quit working. When the driver presses on the brake pedal while turning, it may feel firm, and they have to push down on it harder. Consequently, it will take longer for the vehicle to come to a complete stop.

Finally, the fuel tank filler clamp and leak detection is an updated version of the previous 2020 recall to include other car models. In addition to the brake pedal, there is also a malfunction with the software. There is a chance that the fuel pump will stop working.

Toyota’s website states that if this happens, “warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough.” As a result, the car may stop working, which can happen while driving and cause an accident.

Toyota did not immediately respond to an emailed inquiry.

