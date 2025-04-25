‘This is so unethical’: Woman calls out David’s Bridal worker for tricking her into buying dress. Then she decides to work there

A bride advises others to avoid popular wedding dress retailer David’s Bridal, recounting her experience purchasing her gown from the brand, as well as her time working there.

Featured Video

In a video with over 249,000 views, TikToker Kate (@kitkate20) says she visited the store the day before her appointment to get a sense of the dresses before trying them on in front of her family.

She says she found “the dress” and asked the stylist to hype up her choice to her family, since she may cave to their pressure if they prefer a different gown.

“The next day, me and my family go in, and we start with that dress. I say, ‘This is my dress,’” Kate says. “My family is like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know. It’s boring.’”

Advertisement

Things take a turn

Despite telling the stylist to hype up her choice ahead of time, she says the worker agreed with her family.

“I literally just told you this is my dress. Please help me,” she says. Instead, the worker brings her several more expensive dresses to try on.

Although Kate says she asked the worker to avoid strapless gowns, she claims the workers pushed her into purchasing one with the manager’s promise that they could attach an “intricate” strap made of ribbons during alterations.

Advertisement

However, Kate says that when she met with the alterations worker, the story changed.

“I show her the picture that the manager had taken of what she thought we could do, and she’s like, ‘That’s not possible,’” Kate explains. She calls the manager over, who reiterates that they can add the intricate straps they had promised. However, the alterations worker pushes back again.

“Well, that’s the whole reason I bought this dress, because you pushed me into it so hard,” Kate exclaims. “They’re like, ‘Yeah, I guess we can’t do it.’”

Did alterations fix the David’s Bridal dress?

Kate says alterations ended up turning the dress into a halter.

Advertisement

“I’m not talking about a cute, intricate, looks like it was made to be a halter. I’m talking about a ribbon just going around my neck,” she explains. “It was not cute, and it was not comfortable.”

Kate asks the manager if there’s anything else she can do to remedy the situation.

“They’re like, ‘No, this is it. We can do this,’” Kate recalls. “So I ended up with the jankiest-looking halter as my wedding dress.”

Why did she start working at David’s Bridal?

Kate says that a different manager from David’s Bridal saw her working her server job and told her she believed she could do well selling wedding dresses.

Advertisement

“I was very desperate for another job. I was paying for a wedding,” she explains. “So I worked at David’s Bridal. It was [expletive] awful.”

Kate says she was taught to sell “head to toe,” meaning she had to persuade brides to purchase a veil and accessories in addition to a dress.

“They teach you, ‘I don’t care if it’s in their budget. I don’t care if the accessories are in their budget. Nothing you show them should be in their budget,’” Kate says. “Then you have to make them apply for the David’s Bridal credit card.”

Kate says managers pushed her to make money, not to make clients happy.

Advertisement

“I refused to do that. I can’t in good conscious do this,” she says. “There are so many beautiful dresses within their budget. Why do I have to show them ones that are three times their budget?”

Kate says she witnessed brides crying because she showed them a dress outside of their budget, which they ultimately couldn’t purchase.

Beyond the sales pressures, Kate says managers asked her not to come into work if there weren’t enough appointments.

“Which was fine, except that they would call me like 15 minutes before I was supposed to start my shift,” she says. “And they were so rude to people. It was the worst job ever.”

Advertisement

Have other brides had bad experiences at David’s Bridal?

In the comments section, other brides who have shopped at David’s Bridal report having frustrating experiences with customer service and alterations. The Daily Dot previously reported on a bride who claims a David’s Bridal worker “bullied” her.

“I hated my David’s Bridal experience,” one shares. “I was not heard. I said nothing form-fitting and that’s all she pulled for me and I felt like a whale and left thinking I wouldn’t feel beautiful in SIZE TWELVE.”

“Girl – they promised me a sweetheart neckline on the perfect dress. 2 WEEKS before my wedding, I picked up my ‘modified’ sweetheart because the contract w/ the designer wouldn’t let them alter it ‘that way,’” another says.

Advertisement

“I have only dealt with David’s bridal once. they made a rude sound, more than once, about my size/weight while looking for a bridesmaids dress. I was like a size 8-10, 145ish lbs at the time,” a third adds.

Former David’s Bridal workers back up her experience as a stylist

“I worked there, ONLY good thing was I was able to acquire $2000 worth of fabric for myself, donated $3000 worth to my school when they were getting rid of old fabrics,” a viewer writes.

“Working at David’s Bridal was the worst month of my life. I started looking for a new job right after my first shift and quit as soon as I got one,” another says.

Advertisement

Others say they’ve had positive experiences at the wedding attire chain

“I keep hearing David’s Bridal horror stories and omg I feel so lucky this wasn’t the case for me,” one writes.

“Ugh thats so awful im sorry you experienced that :( i will say though that i also went to davids bridal and they were fantastic at my location always asking me what i was looking for and what i wanted,” another shares.

“I went to David’s bridal and have loved every bit of it. I was able to look at the dresses I wanted, was not pushed, and found a dress on sale (1000 off the original price),” a third adds.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Kate and David’s Bridal for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.