‘But it’s a Honda no way’: Veteran NYC mechanic puts Honda Pilot on lift. Then he discovers the real reason it’s rattling

Why is a 2022 Honda Pilot requiring a new engine at 87,000 miles? That’s the question at the heart of a viral video from a well-known social media mechanic.

@bcauto, who goes by @BCautosutions on YouTube, recently went viral for putting a customer’s vehicle on a lift and making a quick diagnostic decision that almost surely means a costly replacement.

“Customer states he hears a knocking from the engine,” @bcauto says, while filming. “Yup, we’re getting a short block for this one.”

“But it’s a Honda no way,” a confused onlooker commented.

So what did we find here? And just how common is this issue?

What was wrong with the Honda Pilot?

@bcauto films what appears to be a loose bearing on the engine, which would apparently explain the knocking. And while the part is about $14 on Amazon, the mechanic doesn’t hold back: It’s time for a new short block engine on a relatively new car.

What’s a short block engine?

Basically, the car engine’s bottom components. The cylinders, crankshaft, and pistons. In this case, a bearing supporting the short block components is loose enough to cause a knocking sound. This leads to “rod knock,” a surefire sign that your engine is in trouble.

How could this have happened?

A few different factors, like the weather or a poorly constructed engine, are to blame. Though here, it appears that the oil selection, or a lack of regular oil changes, was a factor.

“I’m convinced the use of these very thin synthetic oils are not protective enough to the internal components,” a viewer noted.

“5w30 in all my engines. This car was on 0w20 so yeah I agree,” @bcauto replied.

How much is a new short block on a Honda Pilot?

Factoring in labor and cursory searches for the repair in the greater Austin, Texas area, where the Daily Dot is headquartered, a new short block engine can run the gamut from $3,500 to $7,000.

Was the 2022 Honda Pilot recalled?

Boy howdy, was it ever recalled. According to the Associated Press, issues from the Japanese manufacturer include airbag sensor issues, brake issues, and rearview camera display issues. And yes, per Car and Driver, they had engine issues.

If this is you, jot down your VIN and enter it into the NHTSA recall lookup site.

In fairness to Honda, recalls are common with all automanufacturers. In 2024, Stellantis (Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo), Tesla, and Ford had the most, per Car Scoops. But Honda was fourth, surprisingly, with 18 recalls across Acura and Honda models.

