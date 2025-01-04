‘This will start the second Monday in January’: Expert shows how to check for Ross’ secret 49-cent annual sale. Here’s how to find it

After the holidays it’s not uncommon for stores to liquidate seasonal items and overstock from previous quarters. This is done to make shelf space for new goods, which often results in deep discounts on older wares. Walmart, for instance, features offerings that are going for up to 89% off their original retail price.

However, few sales events can match the price-slashing might of Ross’ 49-cent sale. The name of this discount season says it all: The popular budget retailer is selling a variety of products for as low as 49 cents each. While not all of the shop’s items are discounted this steeply, there’s still a lot of savings to be had.

Shoppers from Ross Dress For Less’ 2024 half-a-buck sale were quick to show off goodies they secured for a steal. Like this TikToker, who was able to get a baby swing for $4.99, and a pair of pajama pants for .99 cents.

Now, throngs of other enthusiastic thrifters are alerting bargain hunters that Ross’ 49-cent sale will return in 2025. Like the TikTok user Coupon Daddy (@couponingdaddy) who shared some details about it in a viral clip that’s accrued over 819,000 views.

Big deals

In his video, Coupon Daddy records himself walking through a Ross location where he discusses the clearance period. “Are you ready for the 49-cent markdowns at Ross Dress for Less? Do you even know about it?” he asks.

The TikToker explains how the sales process works. At the beginning of the year, Ross stores gradually mark down overstock items until they’re 49 cents. “In January of every year Ross starts their clearance. And they continually mark their products down until they hit 49 cents or leave the store,” he says.

If you’re wondering why you haven’t heard about this sale, that’s because Coupon Daddy says it isn’t advertised. Furthermore, he broke down the timeline of when the sale will drop based on past sales events.

“Traditionally, this will start the second Monday in January. And then markouts will continue to happen Monday afternoons every Monday thereafter,” he says. “Through the rest of the month. There’s no set for this and it isn’t an advertised sale. So you’re just gonna have to be patient.”

Unsurprisingly, due to the significant markdowns on items, Coupon Daddy says that the 49-cent sale can get hectic. Finding particular items that you’d be interested in owning and getting the best deals will require some scouring. “And then once you get to the store it really is a scavenger hunt,” he says.

Color-coded

He does give a bit of advice, however, for folks on the hunt for reduced pricing—it’s all in the tag. “You’ll be looking for clearance items with the pink tags. And the lowest markdown you’ll see is 49 cents. Which looks like this,” he says, showing an example.

The TikToker then shared a strategy for shoppers hoping to get certain items at Ross for 49 cents. His first bit of advice? Carve out some time for your shopping ventures on Monday afternoons. Second: know where the items you’re waiting to be discounted to 49 cents are located.

Due to the gradual discounting methodology of the 49-cent sale, Coupon Daddy explained why repeat visits are beneficial. “Because those are the things that are gonna continue to get marked down,” he says.

What to buy?

Next, he showed off a “gift set” that included a winter hat and scarf that clearly rocked one of the desired pink tags. Afterward, he showed a black leather wallet, Funko Pop figures, some decorative metal cutlery and another hat and scarf set.

Because each of these pink tag items has already been discounted, he says they’re “most likely to drop down to 49 cents.”

Coupon Daddy went on to state that from what he’s seen in the past, 49-cent price points are usually appended to seasonal goods.

When does it start?

According to the Krazy Koupon Lady blog, the 2025 49-cent sale is speculated to begin on Jan. 6, 2025, in select stores. By Jan. 21, it should reach all Ross Dress for Less locations.

One TikToker who responded to his video stated that this isn’t a specialized sales event. “Ross does markdowns EVERY DAMN WEEK. It’s different sections each week. THERE IS NO DAMN SALE,” they wrote.

Someone else responded, “If you go, please don’t expect all discounted items to be 49¢. Please don’t yell at the associates if you find out that things aren’t 49¢. [And] please pick up after yourself and put things back.”

While another said the best sales items are usually hoarded and stowed away by Ross workers. “The employees usually get all the good stuff for themselves and just leave the junk,” they claimed.

One Ross worker shared that they have come across one item in particular that’s been marked down to 49 cents. “I work at Ross and we most definitely marked a lot of things down to .49 especially candles,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Coupon Daddy via Instagram direct message and Ross via email.



