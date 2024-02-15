‘What is goodwill’s pricing guide?’: Woman finds 2 Rimowa suitcases at her Goodwill for $20

What’s better than finding one Rimowa at the Goodwill? Well, two Rimowas, of course.

A woman who found two Rimowa suitcases at a local Goodwill in Downey, Calif. said the discovery had fellow shoppers following her around the store. The aluminum suitcases Madeline found retail for $2,000 a piece, but Rimowa suitcases can cost up to $10,000.

Madeline purchased them for $20 each.

“This is my luckiest thrift find of all time,” Madeline said. “If you know, you know. I found two original Rimowas in the original size at Goodwill the other day. “People were literally following me around the store, asking me if I was going to buy both of them.”

”Yeah I’m going to buy both of them,” Madeline recalled replying. “I couldn’t believe my luck.”

With her new purchases secured at home, Madeline said she started researching how to authenticate the suitcases. Madeline said the truth lay in the lock and the sound of the handle when let go.

“They are legit. I can’t believe it,” she said.

Madeline’s TikTok video has accumulated 1.3 million views, and viewers might be running to their local Goodwill locations. “This is SO RANDOM I love it,” one said.

Many also questioned Goodwill’s pricing guide as the company has been caught selling lunch meat containers for $2 and scrapbook paper for $30 more than one Rimowa suitcase.

“They charge $20 for $2k suitcases but $5 for empty glass jam jars. What is Goodwill’s pricing guide?” one questioned.

A few also pointed to the state of the suitcases, arguing that for thousands, they shouldn’t dent. However, high-end aluminum luggage sellers like Rimowa and Away encourage customers to beat up their luggage via travel as it shows the customer is well-traveled. From Rimowa’s website, “RIMOWA aluminium luggage is designed to take on the shape of impact, featuring the marks of a seasoned traveller. We consider any scratches or dents that appear as the suitcase’s patina. They are an evolving record of your travels, a history meant to be celebrated.”

Madeline said she then questioned who would donate a suitcase that expensive. Thankfully, her question wouldn’t go unanswered as the luggage tag was still in the luggage. Madeline said she discovered the luggage belonged to Perez Hilton’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira. “So shout-out to Perez Hilton’s mom,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to (@madelinejoyw) via TikTok comment and Goodwill SoCal Press Department via email.