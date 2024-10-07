‘Why didn’t we know this?’: Woman says she just found out the right way to load the dishwasher

Is there a right way to load cups into a dishwasher? One woman thinks so after loading a dishwasher wrong for years and shares the correct way to load cups on the top rack.

“We’ve been loading the dishwasher wrong for years,” TikTok user Anne Caserta (@_ceo_of_randomness) says, tilting the upside-down mugs on the top rack and spilling some of the water that had collected on top.

She places it back on the spoke next to another mug. According to her, laying them directly on the spokes isn’t correct. Why? “It collects water,” the content creator explains.

Next, Caserta uses one of her other cups as an example where there isn’t a drop of water inside. “This one, when you lean it sideways inside the spoke, it leans sideways that way it never gets water,” she says. “Why didn’t we know this?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Caserta via TikTok comment and direct message. The video racked up over 551,000 views as of Monday. Some viewers found this trick helpful.

“Okay I actually didn’t think about this. Thank you,” one viewer wrote.

“This is actually so helpful,” another agreed.

However, those who did know about this deliberately didn’t load their dishwasher that way.

“Loading between the spoke allows you to fit more. Then you just lower one side of the rack to eliminate water collecting. The tines are to secure the items between,” one user stated.

“We did know that. we don’t don’t because it takes up extra space that I can use for more stuff,” a second echoed.

“I’m always worried the jets can’t spray as well sideways,” a third commented.

What is the right way to load a dishwasher?

Despite many viewers disagreeing with Caserta, the method she revealed is safer for cups, according to Ginno’s Kitchen & Appliance. When cups are crowded next to each other, it increases the risk of cups bumping into each other and cracking. In addition, this prevents water and detergent from properly cleaning them.

Moreover, tilting the upside-down cups at an angle stops water puddle accumulation.

“To keep items secure, we recommend lining cups and mugs along the side and in between the tines, versus on top,” according to Martha Stewart’s website. “For the best drying results, mugs can be placed at a slight angle to prevent water puddles from collecting or pooling during the wash.”

