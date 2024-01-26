‘You used it and loved it’: Viewers divided after woman calls out Costco shopper who returned 2-year-old couch for full refund

A recent TikTok post has reignited a fierce debate over Costco’s generous return policy and the ethics of consumer behavior. The post, by Voiage_Beauty (@voiage_beauty), showcases a woman’s disbelief at another shopper’s decision to return a two-and-a-half-year-old couch simply because she no longer liked its color.

The video, which has garnered 1 million views as of Friday, questions the ethics of using a store’s return policy to get a refund for an item that is neither defective nor damaged, but merely out of favor. This sparked a heated discussion among viewers, with opinions sharply divided on the morality of such a return.

The TikToker recounted the customer’s story, commenting on the reasoning the Costco customer gave for her decision to return the couch.

“And they took it back because Costco has this crazy return policy but am I the only person that thinks that that is just f*cking wrong?” she says. “You bought something you used it and loved it with your kids and your animals and your whole house and your whole family and you used it for two and a half years and just because there’s a little loophole in this store’s policy you think that it’s morally right to take that couch back? And get a full, full refund for it for a used item that there was nothing wrong with?”

The TikToker concludes that the decision to do so was “morally wrong” but viewers had differing opinions on the situation.

“You are not wrong. People abuse Costco’s great return policy,” the most popular comment stated, echoing the creator’s outrage at the perceived exploitation.

Another commenter had no issue with the return, writing, “I think its wrong they charge me an annual fee to spend my own money at their store. So i dont find it wrong.”

A third commenter cut straight to the point, commenting, “I think it’s tacky to return it after 2.5 yrs.”

The viral post raises pertinent questions regarding consumer ethics and corporate responsibility in today’s retail market. While Voiage_Beauty acknowledges big box retailers like Costco can absorb the cost of such returns, she objects to them as a matter of principle.

“Just because there is a little loophole in this store’s policy, you think that it’s morally right to take that couch back and get a full, full refund for it?” she says.

The controversy surrounding Costco’s return policy, as highlighted by the viral TikTok post, opens up a much larger discussion about the pervasive issue of return fraud and the exploitation of generous return policies by some consumers. This problem is far from trivial; inflicting a hefty financial toll on retailers, with losses estimated at a staggering $743 billion each year. Such figures aren’t just abstract, they can translate into increased costs for all consumers and can lead to stricter return policies, and a diminished shopping experience for all customers.

The divided opinions in the comments section reflect a recent survey that indicates more than a third of consumers have engaged, or know someone who has engaged, in return fraud or abuse in the last year. This startling statistic elevates the debate in the comment section and underscores the complex interplay between the rights of the consumer and policy exploitation in the modern retail landscape.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Voiage_Beauty via TikTok comment and Costco via email.