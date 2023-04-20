‘I’m so not willing to help put people in debt’: Retail worker says his hours got cut after he didn’t push credit cards on customers

In a viral TikTok, a retail worker says they’re not willing to push credit cards on customers—even if the consequences are that their hours get cut.

In the video, Oscar (@oxcarxavier) seems to be filming while at work. The text overlay on the TikTok reads, “When my hours get cut cause I don’t get any credit cards.”

The creator proceeds to mouth along to the TikTok sound, “Why is everyone acting weird towards me,” and looks around in slight confusion.

While it is unclear where they work, the video background, which has blown-up headshots of women, indicates it may be a clothing, hair, jewelry, or makeup store.

In the comments section, Oscar said that constantly encouraging customers to sign up for the store credit card “should be illegal,” and it slows down the checkout process during rush hour. He shared that so far, his lack of credit card pushing has gotten his hours cut to just four hours of work for the week.

The video has garnered nearly 350,000 views and more than 450 comments since it was shared Tuesday.

Credit card debt is the second-largest debt source in the United States after mortgage debt. The average American had $5,525 in credit card debt in 2021, according to an Annuity article.

Of all the states, people in Alaska carry the highest average balance of $6,617 in 2021 while people in Iowa carry the least debt at an average of $4,587 the same year.

About 35% of Americans carry credit card debt month to month, according to a 2023 Bankrate survey.

Commenters were largely in agreement with Oscar.

“Literally, im so not willing to help put people in debt,” one person said.

“Like sorry I’m not gonna push your capitalist [agenda],” another wrote.

“No cause once I heard a customer tell me the interest rate is 29% I’m not pushing it,” a third added.

Another person shared that they took the same approach as Oscar when they worked at Hollister and was eventually scheduled down to zero hours a week.

