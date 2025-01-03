‘How are people so ungrateful?’: Retail worker begs customers to stop making returns

Are customer returns out of control? One retail worker thinks so, and he’s begging customers to stop.

In a viral video with over 276,000 views as of Thursday, TikTok user Teo (@teoneedswax) begged viewers to stop making returns.

He was clearly very frustrated and didn’t hesitate to express his feelings about customer returns.

Retail worker begs customers to stop returns

In the clip, the TikToker, who claimed he is a manager at a retailer, made a simple request.

“Can y’all stop returning [expletive]?” he asked. “I’m so [expletive] tired of the returns, dude.”

He went on to explain that returns surge after the holidays, especially Christmas. He called gift recipients “ungrateful” for not liking items they received over the holidays.

The retail manager also wondered why people show up to try to return things without receipts.

His expletive-laden rant continued. “How the [expletive] you mad at me when you don’t have your [expletive] receipt?” he asked.

Teo also expressed frustration with shoppers who are upset when they cannot find their size in an item after the big holiday rush.

“Of course, we don’t have your [expletive] size,” he said. “It was just [expletive] Christmas, [expletive] shopping.”

Ultimately, he begged shoppers who want to make returns to just have their receipt and IDs ready.

Holiday return rush

Experts estimate that consumers returned over 900 billion in goods last year. Between the end of December and Jan. 2, returns generally peak.

Purchases made online are the most likely to be returned, which means that shipping companies will be dealing with increased shipping for at least a couple more weeks.

Experts recommend that shoppers be mindful of company return policies.

The video has amassed 276,000 views since it was posted on Dec. 27. In the video’s comments section, other workers in the retail industry shared their own return horror stories.

“How are you gonna tell me you want your refund in cash when you paid via Apple Pay?” asked one user.

“AND THEN THEY HAVE THE NERVE TO COME IN WITHOUT THE RECEIPT,” complained another user.

“Working retail made me realize that common sense is something many people don’t have, that’s why I quit,” someone else wrote.

The TikToker agreed with the sentiment.

“RIGHT. IT’S LIKE PEOPLE ARE STUPID x100 DURING HOLIDAYS,” Teo responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to user Teo by TikTok comment and direct message for more information.

