‘It’s really trying my patience’: Amazon customer slams new return policy after having to make return, blames other customers for ruining a good thing

An Amazon customer is blasting other shoppers for alleged changes to the company’s return policy.

TikTok user Lex (@lexschul) to call them out and also express frustration over new steps she encounter while attempting to make a return.

“Y’all overdid your Amazon returns and they had enough,” text overlaid on the clip read.

Does Amazon have a new return policy?

According to Lex, Amazon asked her a follow-up question even after she provided a reason for her return.

“Now when I go to do a return, it asks me my reason, right, and I click ‘too small’,” she explained. “I have to give a reason for my reason now.”

The woman continued to express outrage over having to explain her reason for a return.

“If I wanna return something, I’m gonna return it,” she said.

Amazon’s most recent change to its return policy was announced back in June. The company explained it would begin to charge a returns processing fee for often returned items (excluding clothes and shoes). Generally, customers have 30 days to return an item.

However, the need to provide a reason for a return does not appear to be new.

On a Reddit thread from three years ago, users discussed Amazon requiring a reason for returns.

The online retailer’s return policy has also been a popular subject of other viral TikTok videos.

One woman went viral after she threatened to cancel her Prime membership rather than accept a new return policy. Another accused Amazon of scamming and keeping $10 on returns.

Viewers chime in

In the comments section, some pointed out the retailer has always asked for a reason for returns.

“They’ve always asked that tho,” wrote one user.

Others express their own frustration with the company’s return policies.

“I returned something, they refunded me, then told me I returned the WRONG item and charged me the price,” wrote a second user.

And shared how they work around the inconvenience.

“I always put ‘n/a’ and call it day,” wrote one user.

“I always just repeat my answer. Check ‘too small’ then write ‘too small’ lol,” someone else said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lex by email for comment. The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon via for more information about any recent changes to its returns policy.

