‘I would’ve just taken them off’: Restaurant throws out 2 breakfast platters after table joked about not wanting fruit on pancakes

A restaurant’s TikTok went viral after workers threw away two sets of freshly made pancakes—only to later find out that they maybe didn’t need to.

Taylor Sam’s (@taylorsamsbrunch), which has locations in Florida and New Jersey, posted the clip earlier this month. In it, the restaurant staff argue over what to do with two breakfast platters that customers seemingly didn’t want. As of Sunday morning, the TikTok had amassed nearly eight million views.

“The people didn’t want fruit,” one server said, holding the pancakes over a trash bin. “So they’re both done.” (The pancakes were garnished with, what looks like, fresh strawberries and blueberries.)

After someone—seemingly a manager—tells the server not to toss both plates, the server says someone named “Scott” told them to. That led the manager to ask Scott his opinion on the matter.

“Scott, you want her to throw this out?” the manager asked.

“Yes!” he bellowed back.

“OK. I didn’t know the story,” the manager responded. “I just wanted to confirm.”

But after getting rid of both plates, the server said she learned that the customers were joking.

“They were kidding, or something,” one waitress said.

“They were kidding about the fruit,” another server said.

After some prodding, however, it became clear that there was a miscommunication between the workers and customers.

“She said it was her fault,” one waitress said of another. “She accidentally slipped and hit fruit.”

The manager, though frustrated, appeared to understand the error.

“I get it. The girl made a mistake,” she said. “There’s a lot of buttons on the screen.”

Still, the manager said she wouldn’t have thrown away the pancakes.

“It was strawberries,” she said. “I would’ve just taken them off… It’s just sad to throw things in the garbage like that.”

The back-and-forth sparked a conversation about food waste in the comments.

“People have no idea how much food goes to waste in restaurants,” one person wrote.

“Why not box it up and give it away,” another suggested.

“Let the staff eat!!!” a third person said.

To this comment, the restaurant’s TikTok account responded, “We did.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taylor Sam’s via TikTok comment.

