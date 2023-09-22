Restaurant worker tricks customer who doesn’t understand two 4-ounce containers equals 8 ounces

A restaurant worker revealed how she dealt with a customer who didn’t understand that two four-ounce containers are equal to eight ounces.

The video comes from TikTok user Kellie (@ambryrae), who has been featured on the Daily Dot previously for her anecdotes about working in restaurants.

The content creator says she was serving a couple at work, and the lady at the table was “persnickety,” with very “particular” needs when it came to the preparation of her food. However, Kellie didn’t have any issues with her until the end of the meal.

After finishing their food, the woman wanted to place a to-go order. The worker notes that this restaurant was known for its garlic-butter truffle sauce and that customers could get a two-ounce ramekin for free, “but anything else you had to do an 8 ounce and you had to pay for it.”

While the entree the woman ordered for her to-go meal did include the sauce, the woman also wanted extra, so her worker had to clarify the restaurant’s policy, asking, “Hey did you want just a two-ounce ramakin or did you want to pay for the 8-ounce?” Kellie says the lady wanted to pay for the 8-ounce container.

Since the restaurant had run out of eight-ounce ramekins that day, Kellie put the sauce into two four-ounce ones. That’s when things went downhill. After the content creator explained why she gave them two four-ounce containers, the lady yelled at her, saying, “‘Excuse me, excuse me. This is wrong.”

Initially, the content creator panicked, worrying she had got the order wrong. But the woman informed her, “The food is right but the sauce is wrong. This is not the usual size of sauce that I get.” When the restaurant worker reiterated why she had given the woman two smaller containers, the customer didn’t understand.

Kellie says she and the woman were talking in circles, and even her male companion chimed in to try and explain why she had received two four-ounce ramekins, instead of a single 8-ounce one. Kellie says the woman still did not understand or refused to do so.

The restaurant worker finally went back to the kitchen and put the same sauce into four 2-ounce ramekins. She told the customer, “We gave you a little bit extra for the inconvenience. I hope this works for you.”

The lady’s response? “Finally, an accommodation. All is forgiven. Was that really so hard?”

“So 4×2 wasnt 8, but 2×4 was somehow more than 8??? Okay, GirlyPop,” she captioned the video.

The clip garnered over 151,000 views, and commenters remarked on the woman’s nonexistent math skills.

“You know he broke it down for her later UNTIL she got it,” one viewer said.

“She was absent during math,” a second remarked.

In addition, others shared what they would have done if they had been working at the restaurant on that day.

“At [that] point I would’ve wrote 4 plus 4 on a notepad and asked her to add that up and I’ll be back to the table later,” one user claimed.

“I would have been usually it’s in an 8 oz container, we don’t have those, so they’re in 2 4 oz containers. What is 4+4 mam!?!” a second agreed.

