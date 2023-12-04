Restaurant customers ask servers to stop cleaning. They closed 30 minutes ago

A popular TikToker got unexpected revenge on her restaurant bosses who allegedly allowed a group of their friends to threaten and attempt to assault her and other staff a few years back.

In the video, Marianne (@its.marianne.faith), who’s known for her viral videos about her days as a server, recounted an incident from five years ago when she was working at a Mexican restaurant in her small hometown.

She explained that she had a table of 11 people who were still sitting and chit-chatting after the restaurant closed. Instead of letting them know they had to leave, the staff let the group keep hanging out and went out their regular closing duties.

This included vacuuming a carpet that was “disgusting compressed carpet that you see in like arcades and gross hotels.”

But, when they started to vacuum, the ring leader of the group, who’d been nice to Marianne up until that point, asked Marianne when they stopped serving. Marianna let them know that they closed five minutes ago.

In a rude tone, he responds, “We’re just trying to finish our conversations. We’d appreciate it it if you waited to use the vacuum until we’re done.”

Surprised by the man’s request (especially after being told the restaurant was closed) and tone, Marianne and other staff members were “just twiddling our thumbs for the next 30 minutes waiting on them.”

Eventually, Marianne’s manager makes her tell the group that while they don’t have to leave, the staff need to turn the vacuum back on so they can finish their closing duties.

“We just have some people that are just trying to finish their work so they can get off the clock and go home, and this is the last thing that is keeping them from being able to do that. So if you could just sit tight while they finish up their work, that would be much appreciated,” Marianne told them.

Marianne turns to go back to the bar to wait, thinking nothing of the interaction, when the ring leader of the group confronts her and gets all up in her face. She wasn’t even intimidated but more so confused.

He starts to curse her out and insult her and the restaurant before the whole group starts pulling at the staff and yelling at them. They ended up having to call the cops on the group and pressed charges because they didn’t want them to return to their place of work.

It turns out, while the group did get arrested and the incident even got covered in the local news, they were friends with the owner, who tried to downplay it all and disregarded what their staff went through. Given the owners’ handling of things, Marianna quit since she no longer felt safe.

Fast forward to the early 2020s when Marianne now has over a million followers on TikTok and shared the story. Her followers figured out the restaurant where she once worked and started flooding their online pages and review sites, calling them out on Marianne’s behalf.

The comments were so persistent that, while the restaurant didn’t go under, they did have to unplug their phones and digital footprint for a week and a half.

“It is kind of my own little story of revenge or karma or justice even, because those bosses had the opportunity to, like, do the right thing and really have the backs of the little people. But then they stuck it out with their weirdo, elitist friends who ended up being, like, pieces of shit and rightfully getting arrested that night,” the TikToker said.

The video has over a million views and more than 1,200 comments.

“THEY PUT HANDS ON YOU?! I cannot imagine ever being this cruel to someone else,” a person said.

“The owner didn’t back the employees?! That’s crazy!” another wrote.

“Karma does come around :)” a commenter replied.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marianne for comment via Instagram direct message.