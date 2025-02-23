’My pet peeve’: T.J. Maxx shopper reveals little-known trick for hard-to-remove price tags

Anyone who’s ever shopped at T.J. Maxx knows the struggle. The price tags they put on everything—from home decor to skincare—do not come off easily.

Featured Video

Customers have previously complained about them, saying that peeling them by hand leaves half the sticker behind, leaving a sticky mess that isn’t easy to clean.

But TikTok user Anne Caserta (@_ceo_of_randomness) may have found a game-changing solution.

Her video, now at over 3 million views, shows her trying out a simple trick—one that doesn’t involve scraping, peeling, or making a bigger mess.

Advertisement

“T.J. Maxx, well, I think they put super glue on those things,” she says as she films herself attempting to remove the price tag from a T.J. Maxx soap dispenser.

She explains that price tags like these are notoriously stubborn. “They’re so hard to get off,” she adds.

Instead of struggling with her fingernails or a knife, she tries out a trick she’s seen before. “I’ve seen it done with a match,” she says.

Advertisement

Since that method involves an open flame, she decides to go for a safer alternative—a blow dryer. “Let’s try it with a blow dryer,” she says as she aims warm air at the sticker.

Seconds later, she peels it back, and—it works perfectly. The sticker lifts off in one clean piece without leaving any residue behind.

“Wow,” she says, impressed.

While this method is effective with glass, it might not work with other materials.

Advertisement

Experts also recommend another method: Soaking a paper towel or cotton ball with white vinegar and laying it over the sticker.

After letting it sit for at least 15 minutes, the sticker should lift off easily. This technique works well on various surfaces and is a natural, eco-friendly solution.

For those who prefer using household items, applying a small amount of cooking oil, such as olive oil, to the sticker can help loosen the adhesive.

Gently rub the oil into the sticker, let it sit for a few minutes, and then peel it off. Be sure to clean the area with soap and water afterward to remove any oily residue.

Advertisement

Additionally, products like WD-40 can be sprayed onto the sticker to break down the adhesive, making it easier to remove. After spraying, let it sit for a few minutes before peeling off the sticker and wiping away any remaining residue.

In the comments, users shared their frustration with these stickers, saying they’re especially difficult to remove. Others shared more alternatives to get rid of them easily.

“Ugh, T.J. Maxx and Home Goods price tags are the worst!” said one user. “I always use Goo Gone.”

Advertisement

Goo Gone is a product specifically created for this purpose, removing sticky residues from surfaces.

“Why can’t they put the sticker on the bottom,” suggested a frustrated commenter. “It’s so annoying.”

“It’s the worst when it’s on a picture frame!!” shared a third.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Caserta via TikTok and Instagram messages. We’ve also contacted T.J. Maxx via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.