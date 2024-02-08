‘We will be litigating’: Employer forces woman to ‘return’ to office after being hired fully remote. It’s a 91-mile commute

TikToker Layah Greis has built a following on TikTok as a self-described “Work from Home Expert,” providing her thousands of followers with tips and tricks on how to stay “organized and calm in chaos” while working remotely.

Yet in a recent viral video, the work-from-home content creator shared with her followers that her employer is requiring her to return to the office, despite her signing “a contract in July for 100% remote designated status.” She argued she accepted this role because it was remote.

For a variety of reasons, this request is problematic for Layah. She first cited the distance she lives from work. “I live 91.3 miles one way away from the office,” she explained.

“It’s 182.6 miles for a full-round trip. That is far over four hours in commute, easily, especially if there are car accidents, road work construction. You name—it happens,” she continued.

Another reason is her health issues. “I selected this job that was 100% remote because I have medical issues, and medical issues that make going into an office near impossible,” she said.

Because of these reasons, she only accepted this job because it was 100% remote. “I would have never signed my contract had that been the case. If I had known that, I would have never taken it,” she shared.

She detailed the steps she has taken to fight back against this request. “I submitted paperwork for what they call a hardship request or something like that,” she said.

Although since submitting the paperwork two weeks ago, she said she has yet to hear back. “[Paperwork] has gone nowhere. … There’s no process in place,” she explained. “You are asking us to come back to the office next month, and you are telling me you have no process in place to send the forms that you told us to fill out if our circumstances met. … It’s just wild anyways…”

She also contacted the union she’s part of at her supportive boss’ suggestion. She said the union expressed support for her and helped her craft a plan. “We are going to push for you to get your exemption, and if not, we’ll be very clear with them that this is the case we will be litigating,” she said they shared with her.

At the end of the video, Layah expressed how grateful she is to have the support of her boss, the union, and even her physician, who she said provided her a medical accommodation, but she’s frustrated with the circumstances.

The video has 676,000 views and thousands of comments. Many viewers also expressed their support of Layah, sharing similar experiences and stories.

“My colleagues refused to RTO and now the office is closed, we are 100% remote and the building is being sold,” one shared. Another provided some encouragement, saying, “Between the Union and the ADA I think you will be fine. It will be a process.”

Others shared some advice. “Tell them RTO doesn’t apply to you bc you were never in the office in the first place,” one suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Layah Greis via TikTok comment.