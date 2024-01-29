‘That’s recycling’: Woman fills up Whole Foods bag with popcorn at Regal Cinemas during unlimited deal

If you could use any container for unlimited popcorn, what would you choose? A plastic bag? A backpack? Your favorite tote? This woman chose a paper Whole Foods bag and got mixed reactions.

In a trending TikTok video, a woman clapped back at a commenter who left a nasty remark on another one of her videos.

In the original video, Amador (@fade2vegan) shared that she’s part of Regal Movie Theater’s unlimited popcorn deal, and some people interpreted it as her being allowed to bring her own container and fill it up with as much popcorn as she wants.

One commenter said the popcorn machine, which is several feet long, will “always be empty cause ghetto fools be bringing trash bags.” What an assumption to make.

In response, Amador whipped out a Whole Foods paper bag, a sign of wealth since Whole Foods is an expensive grocery store, and casually filled it up with popcorn at the movie theater.

“Is it ghetto if we use a WF bag?” she says.

The video had several comments on both sides of the fence.

“That’s recycling! lol,” a person said.

“Who needs that much popcorn,” another wrote.

“You can’t really put butter otherwise it’ll leak, so yea, kinda ghetto,” a commenter responded.

We did our due diligence trying to find this unlimited “bring your own bag” deal, but there was nothing on the Regal site or in news reports about it.

Instead, we found the Regal Unlimited package, which lets you see as many 2D movies as you want “for less than the cost of two tickets a month,” and you get 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks. There’s also the Regal Refillables combo. They give you a reusable popcorn bucket and soft drink cup, and you can get discounted refills for a year. That’s $6 for a popcorn refill and $4 for a drink.

According to their site, that’s $10 for a popcorn and soda combo compared to the $38 a non-member would spend.

But both of these deals are a far cry from Amador’s promo that allows her to bring her own bag, no matter the size, to use as the popcorn container. This must be a regional deal or one at her specific theater.

In another video, Amador explained that the deal she was referring to cost $28 and included a movie pass, unlimited popcorn, soft drinks, and ICEEs.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amador for comment via TikTok direct message and to Regal via email.