‘The waitress was definitely avoiding me’: Customer goes to Red Robin and orders too much. Then he looks around for the server

“I’d like to extend my sincerest apologies and utmost gratitude to the staff at Red Robin for surviving me.”

In an extended TikTok by creator @thisguycaneat, viewers can witness the true extent of Red Robin’s bottomless sides. Eight minutes of film and a whopping 23 ordered and consumed side dishes lead to this customer being ghosted by his server after dropping the check. It also makes you wonder how the tips look after so many unpaid rounds of running back to the same table.

What are Red Robin’s bottomless sides?

Red Robin achieved stardom as a franchise for offering unlimited side dish refills with any order of an adult entrée. The side menu in the United States includes steak fries, garlic fries, sweet potato fries, garlic parmesan broccoli, steamed broccoli, house salad, coleslaw, and Yukon chips (@thisguycaneat, the Canadian creator regularly mentions that poutine is a special side item in his country).

Twenty-three side dishes seem like the perfect reason for a server to drop the check and whisk away. But the Red Robin website makes sure to define bottomless as a matter of comfortability and welcomeness.

“Bottomless is a spirit, our way of sharing what we value most with you. Our generosity, creativity, hospitality and perhaps most of all, our bottomless desire to create an environment and experience that speaks to your heart. “

What are the influences of unlimited menu items?

In reality, unlimited anything is just a rhetorical misnomer for marketing purposes. However, the term has a tangible influence on consumers and restaurants alike. An article posted on Restaurantdive.com explains the relationship between customers and restaurant meal deals. “Guests that are most price sensitive are gravitating toward value promotions,” it states.

Deals like bottomless sides play a strong role in determining the take-home for staff as well. Kitchen and wait staff get paid the same amount regardless of output. So, does it count as camping when you’re still eating, the server is still serving, but the food isn’t paid for? @thisguycaneat mentions that he “[did] not want to take up this table for much longer.” The Daily Dot reached out to @thisguyscaneat via TikTok direct message and comment, as well as Red Robin through email and TikTok direct message to talk about opinions on tipping habits and discount meals.

Viewers weigh in

Many commenters express their awe and concern over @thisguycanteat’s meal deal intake:

“I’ve truly never seen anything like this.”

“First time viewer and might I just say I don’t know if I should be asking you if your ok or congratulating you. that was impressive and concerning.”

@thisguycaneat responded to both comments, “welcome,” and “this is normal here lol welcome,” respectively.

