‘The first one was even worse’: Customer says she was served raw pizza twice after spending $96 at Domino’s

A customer calls out Domino’s after a disappointing pizza order, saying that both the original order and the re-delivered pizza were both raw in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by Mama Sarina (@tiktokmamasarina), she shows a raw, doughy pizza that appears to be mostly uncooked.

“First of all, this is how the pizza came. This is the remake,” she says, pinching the uncooked dough. “It’s f*cking raw. Look, the dough is raw.”

She says that she spent $96 in total on her order.

The caption reads, “Disappointed, Dissatisfied you name it.”

In the comments section, other users suggested how to remedy the situation.

“Girlfriend call corporate and let them know how they did you twice in the same day and then email them a picture. Corporate will get you priceless piz,” one said.

“I wouldn’t trust getting another pizza from them I would get a refund and move on. I’m so paranoid about ppl messing with my food if I complain,” another wrote.

“Definitely call and speak to management. That’s not cool get your money back girl,” a third pushed.

Others exclaimed at how expensive her order was, commenting on the rising prices of fast food.

“It’s crazy how expensive pizza can get!” a commenter wrote.

“Why ya spending that kind of $$ on pizza?? Bake your own!” another said.

The TikToker wrote in a comment that her total order consisted of “2 things of wings and 6 pizzas.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mama Sarina via TikTok comment and to Domino’s via email.