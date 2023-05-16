A savvy Publix shopper recently revealed how she made $20 stretch into four days’ worth of meals.

The video came from TikToker @awalmartparkinglot and already had over 46,000 views. While there are a few amusing interruptions—courtesy of the TikToker’s boyfriend, who was “screaming at Call of Duty in the background,” the bulk of her video detailed the lunch hack.

“This is what I do for lunch every single week. I buy two of these,” she said, displaying two large pre-made salad kits. “There’s two with each one, so this is four days’ worth of lunch.”

She continued: “And you might be like, ‘I’m not gonna get full off of fucking salad. And to that, I would say, ‘Me the fuck either.’”

To add more sustenance to her meals, @awalmartparkinglot showed viewers Publix’s pre-made grilled chicken, which she adds on top. “It has … a citrusy marinade on it,” she said.

“All of this together is less than 20 bucks and it makes four lunches and it’s healthy,” the content creator said. “It tastes good. It’s relatively fresh. And I just take it to work like this and make it there, but if you wanted to, you could, like, pre-portion it out.”

Though simple, some commenters were in awe at the creator’s suggestion.

“OMG, this is the hack I needed,” one person wrote. “I never get full off of just the salads.”

“I never thought of taking my meal prep and just portioning it out at work throughout the week,” another added.

But, unfortunately, this wasn’t a workable hack for all viewers.

“I wish I could do this,” another commenter lamented. “We have about 20 people sharing a small refrigerator at my office.”

“Unless you are a former teacher, you cannot truly appreciate having a job where you not only have time to eat lunch, but also make it,” a fourth viewer chimed in.

